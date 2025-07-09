ReHubs To Build Industry-Wide Circularity Roadmap And Action Plan In Response To Increasing Textile Waste Challenges In Europe

BRUSSELS — July 9, 2025 — ReHubs is leading systemic change across the textile and apparel industry, bringing together key stakeholders to achieve ambitious circularity goals through aligned efforts in infrastructure, policy, and finance. Since its inception, ReHubs has been the catalyst and engine for transforming Europe’s textile and apparel recycling landscape.

The industry is undergoing significant macro-economic shifts, including legislative changes such as the impact of the new Omnibus package and the upcoming EU Circular Economy Act expected in 2026, the rise of innovative technologies, and evolving consumer and market dynamics. These changes are reshaping how textiles and apparel are produced, managed, recycled, and sold to consumers across Europe.

A landmark development is the introduction of mandatory separate collection systems for used textiles across the European Union, effective January 1, 2025. This policy is expected to substantially increase the volume of used textiles collected, creating new opportunities and challenges across the value chain.

In response, ReHubs, leveraging its unique network of over 30 Partners and Associates including collectors and sorters, recyclers, technology and machinery providers, textile and apparel manufacturers, brands and retailers and investors from across the value chain, will unveil an industry-wide transformation plan by September 2025. This comprehensive roadmap will present specific action plans tailored to key stakeholders, prioritize initiatives critical to success, define clear key performance indicators (KPIs), and provide a step-by-step pathway towards scaling up textile-to-textile recycling.

“The textile and apparel industry stands at a critical crossroads,” said Robert van de Kerkhof, CEO of ReHubs. “With changes in legislation and rapid technological advances, we have a unique chance to implement systemic transformation that benefits the environment, the economy, and society. ReHubs is proud to lead this charge by uniting diverse stakeholders around a clear, actionable roadmap. Together, we can build a resilient, circular textile ecosystem that meets today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.”

This industry-wide plan will be developed in consultation with ReHubs’ community of Partners and Associates, as well as key circularity experts. Work is already underway by Gherzi Textil Organization and ReHubs board advisor Evan Wiener.

Posted: July 9, 2025

Source: ReHubs