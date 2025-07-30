NCTO Commends President Trump For Taking Action To Close The De Minimis Loophole For Commercial Shipments Globally

WASHINGTON, D.C. — July 30, 2025 — The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO), representing the full spectrum of U.S. textiles from fiber, yarn and fabrics to finished sewn products, issued the following statement from President and CEO Kim Glas today, regarding President Donald Trump’s executive order to end de minimis for all commerce shipments globally, effective August 29.

Statement from President and CEO Kim Glas

“On behalf of the U.S. textile industry, we commend President Trump for using his executive authority to end de minimis for all global commercial shipments, effective August 29.

“For eight years, NCTO has led critical efforts to close the de minimis backdoor pipeline for cheap, subsidized, and often illegal, toxic and unethical imports—half of which are estimated to be textiles and apparel. Every day, 4 million de minimis packages flood into the U.S., undermining American manufacturing, evading inspection, and allowing forced labor-made goods from Xinjiang, China as well as illicit fentanyl to reach consumers unchecked.

“The de minimis mechanism has functioned as a black box for low-cost, subsidized, and unethical Chinese imports and undermined the competitiveness of the U.S. textile industry—a key contributor to the workforce and the U.S. economy.

“In the face of the rising flood of de minimis shipments, NCTO doubled-down on advocating for comprehensive de minimis reform and proudly joined the Coalition to Close the De Minimis Loophole, representing a wide range of American voices committed to ending the de minimis crisis, including manufacturers, business associations, labor unions, law enforcement, families of fentanyl victim groups, drug prevention organizations, consumer groups, and others.

“Today marks a significant milestone for all our efforts to repeal this harmful provision in U.S. trade law. We are grateful to President Trump for recognizing the severe impact of this loophole and validating that de minimis has caused widespread harm across businesses and communities, in the action he is taking today to repeal de minimis immediately.

“We thank the president and his administration for listening, acting, and standing with American manufacturers and workers. Today’s executive order is a game changer. It restores fairness for U.S. manufacturers, closes a major gateway for illegal and toxic goods, and lays the groundwork for reinvestment and job creation here at home.

“Coupled with the bipartisan legislation to codify de minimis repeal by July 2027, this action slams the door shut on one of the most damaging trade loopholes in U.S. history.”

Posted: Jul 30, 2025

Source: The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)