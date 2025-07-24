Ethical Supply Chain Program (ESCP) And Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) Announce Strategic Partnership

KOWLOON, Hong Kong — July 22, 2025 — The Ethical Supply Chain Program (ESCP) and Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) have announced a new partnership aimed at enhancing ethical practices in production facilities around the globe. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to protecting workers and supporting companies in achieving their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives.

The partnership will see the two organizations working closely together to support suppliers in improving labor standards, ensuring a safe and fair working environment for all employees. WRAP’s expert team will help ESCP and its members to strengthen their sourcing capabilities in countries such as India and Bangladesh.

In addition, WRAP will pilot the ESCP Worker Helpline, launching a co-branded helpline at 40 apparel factories in various countries, starting with Vietnam. This helpline will provide workers with a confidential resource to voice concerns and seek support, further enhancing labor standards and worker rights in the industry.

Carmel Giblin, President & CEO of ESCP, said: “Our partnership with WRAP represents a significant development in our mission to create a fair and just environment for workers everywhere. By collaborating with WRAP, we can amplify our efforts to promote responsible practices and support companies in their journey towards sustainability wherever they are in the world.”

Avedis Seferian, President & CEO of WRAP, said: “With a shared focus on safeguarding worker rights and promoting responsible manufacturing, WRAP and ESCP will leverage our combined expertise to foster responsible supply chains while reducing audit fatigue for factories. Together, we can empower companies to align their practices with ethical standards, ensuring that workers are treated with dignity and respect, manufacturing facilities are operated responsibly and efficiently, and brands are run diligently and competitively.”

The partnership will also facilitate the development of new resources and training programs, enabling responsible companies to meet their ESG objectives while fostering transparency and accountability in their supply chains. By working together, ESCP and WRAP aim to establish a benchmark for ethical production that benefits workers, businesses, and communities alike.

Ethical Supply Chain Program (ESCP)

The Ethical Supply Chain Program was founded by the International Council of Toy Industries (ICTI), and now champions integrity and sustainability across all sectors. We facilitate communication, certification and cooperation between manufacturers, suppliers, licensors and retailers worldwide to build a network with transparency at its core. But we’re much more than an ethical rubber stamp, our program is a commitment to respect, fairness, and inclusivity. Together, we can create a better life for workers worldwide.

Posted: July 24, 2025

Source: Ethical Supply Chain Program (ESCP)