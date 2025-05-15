Swiss Green-Tech Company PLAN-B NET ZERO Enters North American Market With Strategic U.S. Expansion

ATLANTA — May 15, 2025 — As part of its global expansion strategy, PLAN-B NET ZERO AG announces the formation of its U.S. subsidiary, PLAN-B NET ZERO U.S. Inc., marking the company’s official entry into the North American market. The new entity will spearhead business development and forge strategic partnerships across the United States and Canada—driving growth that delivers both economic returns and measurable environmental and social impact.

“With the establishment of our U.S. subsidiary, we’ve reached a major milestone,” said Bradley Mundt, President & CEO of PLAN-B NET ZERO U.S. Inc. and Founder & CEO of the PLAN-B Group. “Especially in these turbulent times, we see immense opportunities to advance sustainable energy solutions in America. Our buy-and-build approach will enable rapid scale-up and synergistic alliances, while direct access to U.S. capital markets offers exciting financial prospects.”

Promising Partner Engagements

Early discussions with potential partners have already generated strong momentum for joint project development. Several preliminary agreements are in place, laying the groundwork for collaborative ventures that will accelerate PLAN-B NET ZERO´s footprint and impact in North America.

Atlanta as Strategic Hub

Atlanta was chosen as the headquarters for its dynamic business climate and connectivity. From this central hub, PLAN-B NET ZERO U.S. Inc. will coordinate market entry activities, strategic acquisitions, operational setup, and investor relations with North American capital markets.

PLAN-B NET ZERO

PLAN-B NET ZERO is a Green Tech startup headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt, the company is dedicated to driving significant CO2 reduction. PLAN-B NET ZERO offers sustainable, comprehensive energy solutions for industrial and private customers, covering all strategic parts of the green energy value chain—including direct sales, planning, and construction of renewable energy systems, system operation, and its own energy supply and trading company.

