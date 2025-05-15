Space Saving Drop Bottom Hoppers Fit Tight Spaces With Increased Capacity

MARSHALL, IN — May 15, 2025 — Iron Bull Drop Bottom Hoppers feature a rectangular shape and doors on the bottom, so they require substantially less floorspace for the same capacity as conventional hoppers. For example, a standard 1 cubic yard capacity hopper requires 25 square feet of floor space due to the angled side (to allow dumping), while a 1-cubic yard drop bottom hopper fits into just 11.5 square feet of floor space.

Various models are available depending on the weight of scrap or waste being handled, with capacities from 1,000 pounds to 30,000 pounds. Each model allows an operator to empty the hopper from the safety of the forklift. Iron Bull Drop Bottom Hoppers are ideal for a wide range of wood, metal, and other scrap and waste handling making them well suited for use in woodworking shops, fabrication facilities, machine shops, placing stone and gravel, and more.

Their unique space saving design fit in tight spaces and allow shops to make productive use of every inch of floorspace. With widths as narrow as 20-inches, they are ideal for molding scraps, off-spec lumber and other long, narrow materials. Casters can be added to more easily move them on the production floor. Each model allows an operator to empty the hopper without leaving the forklift – either with the Dump-from-Seat™ or the optional remote control (for hydraulically controlled doors).

Iron Bull representatives are available to assist in sizing and selection as required. For example, wood shops can likely use a lightweight model with 1,000 capacity and a single drop door. For heavier wood and medium metal scrap, a standard 2,000-pound capacity hopper with a single drop door or double drop doors will likely suffice. Heavy duty hoppers are available with up to 30,000-pound capacity for extreme applications like steel mills, metal fabricating, stone, gravel, and other heavy materials. All Iron Bull Drop Bottom Hoppers are manufactured in Marshall, Indiana with industry-leading lead times.

Located in Marshall, Indiana, Iron Bull is a leading manufacturer of advanced scrap handling hoppers, and Roll Over Protection systems for tractors. Since 2014 they have designed and manufactured a complete lineup of standard and custom hoppers for a wide variety of products and industries. The name “Iron Bull” reflects what they strive for in every customer interaction – quality products that are tough and strong. Each product includes a 100% satisfaction guarantee. In addition to premier equipment, Iron Bull strives to provide fast, friendly customer service and technical support.

Posted: May 15, 2025

Source: Iron Bull Mfg. LLC