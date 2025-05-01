BW Converting To Showcase Sustainable Finishing Innovations At Techtextil North America 

GREEN BAY, Wis.— April 30, 2025 — Under its Baldwin brand, BW Converting will partner with Fi-Tech, Inc. at Techtextil North America to demonstrate its TexCoat™ G4 precision spray finishing system, an advanced, sustainable solution designed to reduce chemical waste, minimize water usage and cut energy consumption in textile manufacturing.

Held May 6-8 in Atlanta, Techtextil North America is the premier event for technical textiles and nonwovens in the United States. BW Converting will be present in the Fi-Tech booth A3207 to connect with textile professionals seeking to streamline operations while improving finishing quality and sustainability outcomes.

“We’re excited to bring the TexCoat G4 system to a North American audience alongside our valued partner Fi-Tech,” said Rick Stanford, Vice President of Global Business Development, Textiles, BW Converting. “This non-contact precision spray technology helps mills and finishers meet both environmental and performance goals by eliminating chemistry waste and enabling faster, more consistent production.”

The TexCoat G4 applies chemistry with pinpoint accuracy — on one or both sides of the fabric — with no contamination, overspray or dilution. By eliminating pad baths and reducing the frequency of changeovers, the system significantly improves operational efficiency.

Also featured at Techtextil North America will be BW Converting’s Baldwin Plasma Pure surface modification technology. Plasma Pure boosts adhesion and uptake in dyeing, coating and laminating processes by optimizing surface energy at the molecular level, without the need for added chemicals.

To learn more about Baldwin’s textile solutions and BW Converting’s full portfolio, visit bwconverting.com or stop by the Fi-Tech booth A3207 at Techtextil North America 2025.

Posted: May 1, 2025

Source: BW Converting / Barry-Wehmiller