The European Textile And Clothing Industry (EURATEX) Statement Regarding US Tariffs

BRUSSELS — April 3, 2025 — The US is EU 5th most important trading partner, with total trade exceeding €9 billion. American customers enjoy high end fashion items, but also technical textiles coming from Europe. Adding a 20% duty will hamper that relationship.

EURATEX Director General Dirk Vantyghem warned against this tariff escalation: “This decision is like going back in time; it will lead to a loose-loose relationship within the global textile industry. EURATEX stands for free but fair trade, based on common rules which are respected by all; the EU and the US should lead by example, and promote high quality and sustainable textile products.”

Posted: April 3, 2025

Source: The European Textile and Clothing industry (EURATEX)