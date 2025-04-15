Sicomin Bio-Based Resin Technology Powers Melker’s Award-Winning Sustainable Kayak Series

MARSEILLES, France — April 15, 2025 — Sicomin, a formulator and supplier of high-performance epoxy resin systems, is proud to announce its role in the development of Melker of Sweden’s latest sea kayak series, the Melker Värmdö. Leveraging Sicomin’s advanced GreenPoxy® bio-based resin systems, the project sets a new benchmark for sustainable, high-performance watersports equipment.

The collaboration between Sicomin and Melker has resulted in a next-generation composite laminate, combining renewable materials with industry-leading mechanical performance and aesthetics. Central to this innovation is Sicomin’s GreenPoxy InfuGreen 810 infusion resin and Green Coat transparent gelcoat, both incorporating significant bio-carbon content.

Sustainable Innovation with Advanced Materials

The Melker Värmdö kayak is manufactured using a closed-mould vacuum infusion process, optimized to deliver lightweight strength, superior durability, and an impeccable surface finish directly from the mould—eliminating the need for secondary painting or clear coating.

Key materials featured in the kayak include:

Sicomin InfuGreen 810 Resin: DNV GL-certified with 38% bio-carbon content, offering ultra-low viscosity for efficient room-temperature infusion.

Sicomin Green Coat Transparent Gelcoat: A robust, UV-resistant coating with 50% plant-based content that protects and enhances the natural look of the kayak’s flax and cork laminates.

Bcomp ampliTex™ Flax Fabrics: Renewable natural fiber reinforcements that deliver exceptional mechanical properties and visual appeal.

Amorim NL20 Cork Core: A 100% cork core providing lightweight strength and excellent impact resistance.

High Performance Meets Low Environmental Impact

The Värmdö’s bio-based construction significantly reduces reliance on petroleum-based materials, minimizing the kayak’s carbon footprint without compromising performance. Flax fibers and cork cores enhance mechanical strength, flexibility, and impact resistance, extending the product’s lifetime while offering an ultra-lightweight structure for exceptional manoeuvrability and easy transportation.

The transparent Green Coat gelcoat further enhances the natural aesthetic of the flax and cork laminates, creating a premium, eco-friendly finish that requires no secondary coatings.

Industry Recognition and Commercial Success

Following more than three years of material development and prototype testing, supported by recyclable 3D-printed test models, Melker finalized design and R&D of the Värmdö series in Sweden with serial production now secured in Sri Lanka.

The project has been widely recognized, securing prestigious awards including Best Sea Kayak at both the North American and European paddlesports industry awards.

A Proven Model for Sustainable Sporting Goods

“This collaboration with Melker perfectly demonstrates how our GreenPoxy® systems can deliver both technical excellence and meaningful sustainability in series production,” said Philippe Marcovich, President of Sicomin. “The Värmdö kayak is proof that high-performance composite products can be developed with a significantly reduced environmental impact—without compromising on strength, durability, or aesthetics.”

Source: Sicomin