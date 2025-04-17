SEAMS Announces “Supply Chain USA Showcase” At Texprocess Americas

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — April 17, 20225 — SEAMS will highlight a “Supply Chain USA Showcase” featuring a curated display of 100-percent Made in America products in its pavilion this year at Texprocess Americas to be held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, May 6-8, 2025.

This year’s pavilion will feature a boutique-style showcase highlighting approximately 20 products which were created collectively by the efforts of more than 40 SEAMS members to demonstrate the power of the U.S. Supply Chain in action. “Our membership is excited to share our industry skills and talent to grow textile and sewn product manufacturing in America,” stated Britt Moore, president of SEAMS.

This display represents a variety of market categories which highlight fashion apparel, headwear, bags, military and tactical gear, medical products, uniforms, and bedding. Featured items include currently available merchandise, along with a special curation of custom designs for the show.

To select the products for this exciting Made in the USA collaboration, the following criteria were required:

A minimum of 3 SEAMS member companies contributing to an item; and

Each item shall represent the US supply chain in every component or process — including yarn, thread, labels, fabric, trims and the full assembly process.

“Our industry has extensive domestic capabilities across many categories and this Supply Chain USA Showcase proves that we can create, produce, and deliver products right here in America.”, stated Will Duncan, executive director, SEAMS. “This is the power of the SEAMS network. We would like to especially thank member and board member Xochil Herrera Scheer, owner of The Chicago Pattern Maker, for her extensive work in pulling this showcase together.”

“I’m proud of the way so many members came together to contribute to this project. Together, we are responsible for the creation of so many products, and are eager to spread awareness for our varied capabilities and resources,” affirmed Herrera Scheer.

The SEAMS Showcase will be on display throughout the Texprocess Americas event at the SEAMS Pavilion, Tuesday, May 6 through Thursday, May 8 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. On Tuesday, May 6 at 12:00pm ET we welcome the press and media to a formal guided media tour of the Supply Chain USA Showcase, with our members on hand to talk about their products.

In addition, SEAMS will be hosting a panel, “Made in America — A Conversation across the Domestic Supply Chain,” on Wednesday, May 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. in the symposium hall of the Georgia World Congress Center. The conversation will include SEAMS leadership and members listed below:

Will Duncan, SEAMS;

Ron Roach, Contempora Fabrics;

Mindy Martell, Clothier Design Source;

Ryan Smith, Printcraft; and

Stacey Bryan Bridges, Hanes Dye and Finish, A Leggett & Platt Company.

Texprocess Americas is the largest sewn products and technology tradeshow in the Americas, and is co-produced by SPESA and Messe Frankfurt. The show creates an opportunity for retail, brand, manufacturing executives, and professionals involved in the sewn products industry to meet with leading international manufacturers and distributors of machinery, equipment, parts, supplies, systems, technology, supply chain solutions, and other products and services used for the development of sewn products.

Posted April 17, 2025

Source: SEAMS