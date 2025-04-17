NAM: Manufacturers To Federal Agencies— Rebalance Regulations To Strengthen Manufacturing In The U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C.— April 17, 2025 — In response to the President’s call for industry input on a new era of balanced, sensible and pro-growth regulation, the National Association of Manufacturers submitted recommendations to key federal agencies highlighting dozens of burdensome and outdated regulations that are driving up costs and undermining manufacturing competitiveness.

“Rebalancing regulations is a critical pillar of our comprehensive manufacturing strategy—which also includes making the 2017 tax reforms permanent, expediting permitting reform to unleash American energy, strengthening the manufacturing workforce and implementing commonsense trade policies,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons.

“Manufacturers are spending $350 billion each year just to comply with federal regulations—money that could be spent on expanding factories and production lines, hiring new workers or raising wages. The administration is already answering the calls of manufacturers across the country to reconsider and rebalance regulations that are holding manufacturers back. Using these recommendations as a guidepost, manufacturers look forward to continuing to work with the administration to fix rules that cost too much, trap projects in red tape, chill investment, do not make sense and harm the 13 million men and women who make things in the United States.”

The NAM has identified at least 44 regulations across 10 agencies that the Trump administration should consider revising or rescinding under Executive Order 14219, “Ensuring Lawful Governance and Implementing the President’s ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ Deregulatory Initiative.” Today’s action builds on the momentum of a December 2024 letter from the NAM and more than 100 manufacturing organizations to the transition team detailing regulatory actions the incoming administration could take to right-size regulations that stunted manufacturing growth and job creation. The administration has acted decisively on key manufacturing priorities already: lifting the liquefied natural gas export ban on day one, rescinding Securities and Exchange Commission Staff Legal Bulletin 14L in February and announcing in March that it plans to revise the Environmental Protection Agency’s PM2.5 and Power Plants rules.

The NAM’s submissions in response to EO 14219 target burdensome regulations at the following agencies: the EPA, SEC, Department of the Interior, Department of Energy, Department of Labor, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Federal Trade Commission and Department of the Treasury.

