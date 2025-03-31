West Elm Launches Collaboration With Popular Interior Design Duo, Pierce & Ward

BROOKLYN, NY — March 31, 2025 — Global design company, West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today a new collaboration with renowned interior design duo, Pierce & Ward. Co-founders Louisa Pierce and Emily Ward have partnered with the West Elm team to design a new collection that reflects the popular design duo’s distinctive, award-winning aesthetic that blends vintage charm and modern elegance.

Pierce & Ward have long been sought after for their rich, layered interiors that blend bold colors, luxurious textures, and one-of-a-kind vintage finds. Their clientele includes some of the most discerning names in music, film, and fashion. Now, for the first time, their unique style will be accessible to a wider audience through this exclusive partnership with West Elm.

“Louisa and Emily are masters of layering, creating storied spaces that feel deeply personal,” says Day Kornbluth, President of West Elm. “Bringing their artistic vision to a wider audience aligns perfectly with West Elm’s focus to create beautiful, functional environments that feel like home.”

Louisa and Emily state, “This collection with West Elm melds together elements of our favorite styles from over the years to create a cohesive line that’s rich in personality and warmth and effortlessly elevates any space. Our goal was for each piece to feel like it had been pulled from a different place and time, coming together to form a truly special and eclectic mix. The balance of textures and patterns, combined with vintage-inspired designs, provide a sense of lived-in luxury and comfort. West Elm trusted our vision, and with the help of their talented team, we were able to bring our dream collection to life.”

Launching with over 100 new items in the collection, Pierce & Ward for West Elm is a curated assortment of furniture, textiles, lighting, and accessories that reflects their celebrated style. Vintage forms and old-world charm are woven into every piece, with details like curved chair arms, perforated console doors, and turned wood lamp bases. Pierce & Ward’s signature palette of dijon, blush, deep green, and ivory runs throughout, encouraging a mix-and-match approach true to Louisa and Emily’s unique blend of texture and pattern.

Highlights from the collection include the Curved Upholstered Bed ($1,599-$1,799), Lacquered Buffet ($1,299), the Bent Wood Armchair ($899), the Curved Slipper Chair ($899), the Brass Wall Mirror ($99) and the Round Stripe Pillow ($44).

To learn more about the Pierce & Ward + West Elm collaboration, please visit: www.westelm.com/pierceandward

The new Pierce & Ward Collection will be available for purchase in Canada beginning on March 31st at www.westelm.ca/pierceandward

Source: Williams-Sonoma, Inc.