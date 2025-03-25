Sapphire Mills Achieves SBTI Validation For Science-Based Emissions Reduction Targets

LAHORE, Pakistan — March 24, 2025 — Sapphire Mills has reached a significant sustainability milestone with the validation of its science-based emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Sapphire Mills’ Commitments:

Under its validated targets, Sapphire Mills is committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50.4 percent by 2032, using 2022 as the base year.

Additionally, the company aims to achieve a 30 percent reduction in absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods, services, and capital goods within the same timeframe. The targets also account for land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.

For Forest, Land, and Agriculture (FLAG) emissions, Sapphire has pledged a 40% absolute reduction in Scope 3 FLAG GHG emissions by 2032.

Furthermore, the company has committed to maintaining zero deforestation across all primary deforestation-linked commodities by December 31, 2025. These targets align with SBTi’s 1.5°C pathway, ensuring that Sapphire’s climate action contributes meaningfully to the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Industry Leadership in Decarbonization:

Sapphire Mills is among the few companies with approved science-based targets, positioning itself as a leader in sustainable manufacturing. Ismael Abdullah, COO of Sapphire Mills, emphasized the company’s long-term sustainability vision, stating: “At Sapphire Mills, we recognize that the textile industry has a responsibility to drive meaningful change in the fight against climate change. Our commitment to SBTi-approved targets is more than just a corporate initiative, it is a fundamental shift in how we operate, innovate, and grow. Sustainability is embedded in our DNA, and we are investing in cleaner energy, resource-efficient production, and responsible sourcing to ensure a more sustainable future for generations to come. We understand that reducing emissions isn’t just about compliance — it’s about leadership, accountability, and building a business that thrives while protecting the planet.”

The company has already achieved a 54.7 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, driven by major investments in renewable energy and sustainable manufacturing practices. The cogeneration power plant now operates entirely on 100 percent biomass, eliminating coal usage. Furthermore, a solar power plant has been installed to expand the company’s clean energy portfolio.

Posted: March 25, 2025

Source: Sapphire Mills