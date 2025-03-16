Milliken & Company Named One Of The 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies®

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — March 11, 2025 — Milliken & Company is honored to be included on Ethisphere’s 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies list for the 19th consecutive year, reflecting the diversified global manufacturer’s ongoing commitment to integrity and ethical business practices. Milliken is one of only six honorees to make the list every year since the award was first created in 2006.

“Our consistent inclusion on the World’s Most Ethical Companies list reflects the collective efforts of our associates worldwide who embody our core values,” said Halsey Cook, President and CEO of Milliken & Company. “We are grateful to once again be recognized by Ethisphere and stand firm in our resolve to uphold the highest standards of ethics across our operations.”

In 2024, Milliken continued to make strides in the areas of corporate governance, ethics, and compliance. Key initiatives include the implementation of updated policies on data protection, as well as the launch of new training programs and compliance courses for company associates. Milliken also achieved ISO 27001 certification, conducted a comprehensive third-party risk management audit, and maintained a Gold rating from EcoVadis.

“We strive to uphold a culture where doing the right thing is ingrained in our daily actions,” said Kasel Knight, SVP, Chief Legal Officer and head of sustainability at Milliken. “Ethical business practices are fundamental to Milliken’s role as a trusted partner and industry leader, and this recognition inspires us to continue to identify ways to enhance our standards.”

The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide more than 240 proof points on their culture of ethics, environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, ethics and compliance program, diversity, equity and inclusion, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. In 2025, 136 honorees were recognized, spanning 19 countries and 44 industries.

“Recognizing Milliken as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 19th time is an honor for Ethisphere. Our mission is to advance business integrity and the Milliken team’s dedication to business ethics and continual improvement exemplifies the qualities that define a long-time honoree,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s chief strategy officer and executive chair. “Congratulations once again to Milliken for achieving this recognition.”

Posted: March 16, 2025

Source: Milliken & Company