BASF Hosts Cotton Farmers At Educational Agronomic Performance Trial Summits

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — March 13, 2025 — BASF hosted 74 cotton farmers and their families across five meetings in December, January and February to share the results from over 200 Agronomic Performance Trials (APT). The farmers in attendance participated in the trials and helped plant, grow and harvest BASF test plots for cotton seed. These trials help BASF determine which varieties of FiberMax® and Stoneville® cotton seed to advance for limited release the following year1.

“Feedback from farmers is at the center of BASF innovation and the Agronomic Performance Trial program is integral to our cotton seed portfolio and allowing us to help farmers do the Biggest Job on Earth,” said Kenny Melton, Western Region Agronomic Services Manager for BASF. “Since 2006, APT farmers have been a cornerstone of advancing new varieties and we are extremely grateful for their partnership and contributions.”

The Agronomic Performance Trial Summits were held in Texas (San Antonio, Fort Worth, Lubbock, Amarillo) and Charleston, South Carolina. Farmers in attendance were shown trial data from all test plots, new information regarding the advanced varieties and updated information on chemicals. The APT program helped introduce six new varieties of FiberMax and Stoneville cotton for the 2025 growing season1.

“Getting to see the new varieties on our farm under our conditions has been a benefit to our operation,” said Billie Fuston, a cotton farmer from Turkey, Texas. “Seeing the new technology and how it performs on different soils, plus the opportunity to attend the summit and compare notes with other producers in different areas is a big benefit as well.”

The variety trials allow BASF to evaluate performance under real world grower conditions, with larger plots and varied production management programs, as well as in broader geographies with more locations. In 2024, APT were planted in 210 locations, leading to six new varieties being added to the BASF cotton seed portfolio for the 2025 growing season.

1Availability of cottonseed containing the Axant™ Flex technology for the 2025 growing season and beyond is subject to many factors, and such seed may not be available in all cotton-growing areas. Commercial sales of cottonseed containing the Axant Flex technology will be subject to contractual terms and conditions and stewardship obligations, which may include among other requirements or restrictions on where the crop resulting from such seed may be sold, transferred and/or exported. BASF does not guarantee any publicized results and each grower is solely responsible for farming management practices and decisions, including, without limitation, selecting seed best suitable for the intended growth and use under grower’s local conditions.

Posted: March 24, 2025

Source: BASF Corporation