AATCC Textile Printing Conference: Call For Presentations

RALEIGH, N.C. — March 21, 2025 — Presentation topics are now being accepted for the AATCC Inkspired: Innovations in Textile Printing Conference, held in Fall 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. This conference is dedicated to the latest advancements and sustainable practices in the printing industry. AATCC invites presentation submissions related to innovations in textile printing focused on the topic areas listed below.

Sustainability

Sustainable Ink Formulations

Eco-Friendly Materials

Eco-Friendly Printing Practices

Life Cycle Assessment

Technology Innovation

Advancements in Printhead Technology

Ink Chemistry

Printer Hardware Solution

Preparation & Finishing Technology

Digital Dyeing & Two-Sided Printing

Bio-based Inks & Chemistry

Smart Textiles

Applications, Design & Business Model

Trends in Fabrics & Color for Printed Textiles

AI & Surface Pattern Design

Innovative Business & Product Applications

Unique Design Opportunities for Apparel & Interiors

Industry Case Studies

Process Improvements

Posted: March 21, 2025

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)