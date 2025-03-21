AATCC Textile Printing Conference: Call For Presentations

RALEIGH, N.C. — March 21, 2025 — Presentation topics are now being accepted for the AATCC Inkspired: Innovations in Textile Printing Conference, held in Fall 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. This conference is dedicated to the latest advancements and sustainable practices in the printing industry. AATCC invites presentation submissions related to innovations in textile printing focused on the topic areas listed below.

Sustainability

  • Sustainable Ink Formulations
  • Eco-Friendly Materials
  • Eco-Friendly Printing Practices
  • Life Cycle Assessment

Technology Innovation

  • Advancements in Printhead Technology
  • Ink Chemistry
  • Printer Hardware Solution
  • Preparation & Finishing Technology
  • Digital Dyeing & Two-Sided Printing
  • Bio-based Inks & Chemistry
  • Smart Textiles

Applications, Design & Business Model

  • Trends in Fabrics & Color for Printed Textiles
  • AI & Surface Pattern Design
  • Innovative Business & Product Applications
  • Unique Design Opportunities for Apparel & Interiors
  • Industry Case Studies
  • Process Improvements

Posted: March 21, 2025

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)

