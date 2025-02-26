X- Rite Introduces Judge LED Light Booth

X- Rite Inc., Grand Rapids, Mich., has launched the Judge LED light booth for precise visual color evaluation, designed to support industries transitioning from fluorescent to energy-efficient LED lighting. This new light booth, featuring seven distinct light sources, ensures color consistency across supply chains in sectors like textiles, automotive, and packaging, addressing the challenges posed by differing spectral power distributions between fluorescent and LED lights. Key features include instant warm-up, stabilized illuminants, energy efficiency, and compliance with ISO, ASTM, AATCC, and BSI standards. It also integrates with digital workflows, allowing comparison between physical samples and digital material twins.

“Our custom-designed LEDs are optimized to offer the best SPD match for legacy fluorescent tubes, including U30, U35, CWF and TL84, ensuring a seamless integration into color workflows,”said Albert S. Laforet, director of Strategic Projects, X-Rite.

2025 Quarterly Issue I