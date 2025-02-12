Reju Joins ITMF As Corporate Member

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — February 12, 2025 — Reju is a purpose driven materials regeneration company focused on creating innovative solutions for recycling polyester textiles and PET waste. Owned by Technip Energies, a world-leading engineering and technology company, Reju is using proprietary technology to establish a circular ecosystem for textile recycling to reduce global plastic found in textiles

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF, stated that “at ITMF we are delighted that Reju is joining the federation as a Corporate Member. This will strengthen ITMF’s position as a platform for the entire global textile value chain. Including companies like Reju in ITMF that are at the forefront of recycling and circularity solutions is very important. The textile industry is under enormous pressure from legislators, brands and increasingly from end-consumers to become more circular. Companies along the entire textile value chain have to work closely together to identify ways and means to scale and speed up recycling and circularity solutions. ITMF offers Reju a unique global network that covers all continents and segments from fiber to garment and home textile producers”.

Mr. Patrik Frisk, CEO of Reju, commented that “we are pleased to be joining ITMF as a corporate member and working together to develop solutions that are both with and for the textile industry.”

For more information about the Reju, please go to www.reju.com

For more information about ITMF, please go to www.itmf.org

Posted: February 12, 2025

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)