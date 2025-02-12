BOKSER Textiles Partners With Intrinsic Advanced Materials To Launch The First CiCLO® Technology Textiles Program Across The Hospitality Industry

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — February 12, 2025 — BOKSER Textiles, a provider of hospitality textiles, today announces the adoption of CiCLO® technology, a patented textile ingredient designed to help reduce the impacts of microplastic pollution from synthetic fabrics – a first-of-its-kind for the industry. The new Shoreline Collection of Top Sheets, made from recycled polyester and infused with CiCLO biodegradable technology, helps deliver a new level of sustainability to the hospitality linens category by reducing the persistence of microplastic pollution in the environment.

The BOKSER and CiCLO partnership introduces a new offering for hotel groups nationwide. The constant use and laundering that hotel fabrics endure result in a vast amount of unavoidable synthetic textile shedding, contributing to the increase in microplastic pollution in our environment. Fibers that shed from synthetic fabrics during manufacturing, use, laundering, and disposal are the most prevalent form of microplastic pollution found in all environments worldwide. When blended with CiCLO technology, synthetic fibers such as polyester and nylon maintain durability and high performance but can also biodegrade at rates similar to wool, reducing the long-term environmental impact of synthetic microplastic pollution.

“Our Mission at BOKSER is to be the most affordable supplier of sustainable hospitality textiles. Partnering with Intrinsic to bring their cutting-edge CiCLO technology to the hospitality industry helps us take a big step forward in protecting our planet for generations to come,” said Ed Guzek, President of BOKSER.

“We are thrilled to partner with BOKSER to bring CiCLO technology to hotels nationwide. Through our work with BOKSER, we will deliver the luxury of sleeping on high-quality, sustainable bedding while simultaneously moving the industry towards a better future,” said Hector Torres, Global Sales Director, Home & Hospitality at Intrinsic Advanced Materials.

Visit ciclotextiles.com for more information on CiCLO® Technology, a biodegradable synthetic textile solution to reduce plastic microfiber pollution.

Posted: February 12, 2025

Source: CiCLO® technology