Alliance For European Flax-Linen & Hemp Host Natural Fibre Composites Village At JEC World 2025

PARIS — February 10, 2025 — The Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp will host a Natural Fibre Village at JEC World 2025 that will showcase the activities of the Alliance and nine of its members in a 250m2 area dedicated to natural fibre composites.

Partnering with the JEC Group, the Alliance will lead the European flax and hemp industry exhibit where Bcomp, Demgy, Depestele, Eco-Technilin, Flipts en Dobbels, Libeco, Norafin, Safilin and Terre de Lin and, for the first time, Linificio e Canapificio Nazionale SRL, will all exhibit a wide range of flax and hemp raw materials and composite products.

Materials on display throughout the village will include new services and products developed specifically for key Automotive, Architectural and Industrial Design applications such as: 2D woven flax reinforcements, roving, flax based thermoplastic tape, flax reinforcements produced from natural fibres and automotive industry waste, non-woven reinforcements, bio-sourced flax fillers for automotive OEM structural parts and much more.

On the JEC Mobility planets, JEC Innovation Award Finalist Bcomp and its partners Windicty, Arkema and NMG Europe, will display the rComposite® vertical wind blade, manufactured from recyclable materials including a mix of glass, flax and recycled carbon fibers combined with thermoplastic resins.

Bcomp will also showcase its collaboration with Temca on the Industrial Planet. Designed by Rudy Ricciotti and Roland Carta for Bouygues Bâtiment Sud-Est and manufactured by Temca using Bcomp’s ampliTex™, 880 cladding panels were created for the façade of the new Cité Scolaire Internationale Jacques Chirac in Marseille.

Also on the Industrial Planet, EcoTechnilin and Babolat have partnered to develop NF²-TECH for high performance sports rackets. Prioritizing the technical advantages of flax fibers, such as enhanced vibration damping and improved comfort, this innovation, used across Babolat’s premium racket range, demonstrates flax’s ability to meet strict technical and industrial requirements.

Finally, as part of the JEC Composite Exchange program, Alliance experts Julie Pariset Innovation & CSR Director and Marie Demaegdt Sustainability Director with the support of Bruno Pech, Innovation Project Manager will present a session entitled Advancing European Flax-Linen & Hemp Composites: Innovations, Insights, and Sustainable Pathways. This session, held on 4 March, 16.30, Agora Stage, will explore the latest advancements in the European flax-linen and hemp composites sector, shedding light on its technical innovations, environmental contributions, and strategic pathways for a more sustainable future.

JEC World 2025 will form a key part of the Alliance’s acceleration of its sustainable transformation trajectory and will include updates on the evolution of Flax-Linen certifications, new environmental footprint tools and scientific validations on the technical properties of Flax-Linen.

Posted: February 10, 2025

Source: Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp