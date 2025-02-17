ACIMIT – Italian Textile Machines: Decline In Orders In The Fourth Quarter Of 2024

MILAN — February 17, 2025 — In the fourth quarter of 2024, the index of orders for Italian textile machines, compiled by the Economics Department of ACIMIT, the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers, showed a 19% decline compared to the same period in 2023. In absolute terms, the index stood at 49.6 points (base 2021=100).

This result is due to a slight increase in order intake from the domestic market, contrasted by a decline in foreign markets. Orders in Italy grew by 6%, while abroad a 22% drop was recorded. The absolute value of the index in foreign markets was 48.3 points, while in Italy, it reached 58.5 points. In the fourth quarter, the order backlog ensured 3.3 months of production.

Overall, in 2024, the index recorded a 16% decrease compared to the 2023 average. Domestically, the index grew by 10%, whereas abroad there was a 19% decline.

Marco Salvadè, president of ACIMIT, commented: “The order index for the October-December 2024 period confirms a still weak order intake. The negative trend in machinery demand continues, especially abroad. According to data updated to October 2024, our exports have declined in all major target markets in the first 10 months of the year. Except for the Chinese market, Turkey, India, the United States, and Germany have all seen a drop compared to the same period in 2023.”

Posted: February 17, 2025

Source: The Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers (ACIMIT)