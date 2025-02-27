2025 Quarterly Issue I

Finland-based Spinnova Oyj has joined the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), Zurich, as a corporate member.

Lee® — the Greensboro, N.C.-based denim brand owned by Kontoor Brands — recently introduced the Lee X product platform. Designs were created with comfort and performance in mind.

Switzerland-based Archroma has joined the BioCircular Materials Alliance. Conceived by biomaterials company Spiber Inc., the alliance encourages the wider adoption of biobased materials and chemical treatments.

Milliken & Company, Spartanburg, S.C., has earned a gold rating on its 2024 EcoVadis assessment— a rating of sustainability. The gold rating puts Milliken & Company in the top 5 percent of all organizations rated and is the third consecutive year the company has achieved a gold rating from EcoVadis.

Burlington, N.C.-based Sunbrella has expanded its Sunbrella Plus® collection to include 17 color options.

New York City-based design house Schumacher has opened a new 4,000-square-foot showroom in the New York Design Center. The space offers a curated selection of the brand’s portfolio including textured and solid fabrics, trims and wallpapers.

Montreal-based Gildan Activewear Inc. was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability™ North America Index for the 12th consecutive year. The company also donated $200,000 worth of American Apparel® and Gildan® garments to FireAid, a concert benefiting those affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

Designtex, New York City, reports the company is now 100-percent per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)-free having eliminated the forever chemical in all of its products and inventory.

YKK Corp.,Tokyo, recently announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated that the company’s long-term goal of reaching net-zero green-house gas emissions by 2050 meets the SBTi Net-Zero Standard in the Textile, Apparel, Footwear and Luxury Goods category.

Office furniture manufacturer MillerKnoll, Zeeland, Mich., announced it has eliminated the use of PFAS in its North American portfolio of products.

Denver-based workwear company Truewerk recently joined the Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN), Atlanta.

New York City-based Carnegie has introduced Siltech Plus, a high-performance, biobased polyurethane coated upholstery product made using corn starch. The fabric, backed with a 100-percent post-consumer recycled polyester, comes with a 10-year warranty.

England-based Think Group recently won a National Flooring Innovation Award — which recognize businesses, products and services that are new and innovative in the United Kingdom flooring industry. Think Group’s SpringBond® Eco-Step 8mm, its latest introduction, was key in its win.

Germany-based A. Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG reports two Monforts Montex tenter lines at its Advanced Technology Center (ATC) are now equipped with Texcoat™ G4 Digital Spraying Units from St. Louis-based Baldwin Technology Co. The lines are ready for customer trials.

2025 Quarterly Issue I