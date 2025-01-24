Spinnova Oyj (Finland) Joins ITMF As Corporate Member

ZÜRICH, Switzerland— January 24, 2025 — Based in Finland, Spinnova has developed patented technology for making textile fibre from wood pulp or waste, such as leather, textile or agricultural cropping waste, without harmful dissolving chemicals. The Spinnova technology uses a mechanical process which gives the fibre the look and feel of a natural cellulosic fibre such as cotton.

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF, stated that “welcoming Spinnova as a new Corporate Member strengthens ITMF’s role as a global platform for the entire textile value chain. Spinnova is a company that is working on new technologies that are improving the carbon footprint of the textile industry and are offering solutions for a circular textile economy.

“At ITMF, well established companies are meeting newly established start-ups and scale-ups which enables fruitful discussions and cooperations. By joining ITMF Spinnova will benefit from ITMF’s publications, reports, webinars, workshops or conference.”

Mr. Lasse Holopainen, Chief Revenue Officer of Spinnova, commented that “becoming a member of ITMF will help to further widen and deepen the international network, discuss with industry colleagues, understand the dynamics of the industry. It is important to be a part of an international platform like ITMF that comprises members from the entire textile value chain from around the world.”

For more information about Spinnova, please go to https://www.spinnova.com.

For more information about ITMF, please go to www.itmf.org

Posted: January 24, 2025

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)