Designtex Is A Now A PFAS-Free Company

NEW YORK, NY— January 23, 2025 — Designtex, the designer and manufacturer of applied materials for the built environment, proudly announces the elimination of the forever chemical PFAS in all of their products and inventory. PFAS are a group of chemicals found in a variety of applications, including nonstick treatments and water- and stain-repellents. Years in the making, as of October 1, 2024, no Designtex shipment will go out containing the chemical, and all relevant finishes and specifications will be updated, indicating they are PFAS-free.

Designtex offers a wide range of products without a finish, as well as alternative PFAS-free finishes that provide stain resistance. Many fibers in the brand’s textile library can be cleaned without the use of stain-resistant finishes. Extensive cleaning and maintenance instructions, including disinfectant compatibility, to maintain these fabrics over the life of the product can be downloaded directly from Designtex’s website.

Some products benefit from PFAS-free finishes to provide stain resistance without the use of bioaccumulative PFAS chemistries. These alternative finishes have been fully vetted for efficacy. For certain fiber types, Designtex will include a PFAS-free finish to extend the fabric’s stain-free life. These finishes are noted as ‘Stain Resistant (without PFAS)’ on the products that carry them.

Designtex continues to eliminate red-listed chemicals from their offering. Designtex upholstery is now free of PFAS as well as flame retardants and antimicrobial additives. In addition, all Designtex upholstery and select wallcoverings have been third party certified for low VOC emissions. “Designtex will continue to prioritize material health in our product offering. We value beauty, utility, and sustainability in everything we offer and aim to provide safe, durable products of lasting value,” says Deidre Hoguet, Senior Director of Sustainability and Applied Research.

Posted: January 23, 2025

Source: Designtex