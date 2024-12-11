Notox Surfboards Harness European Flax To Conquer The World’s Biggest Waves In Nazaré

PARIS — December 11, 2024 — The Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp proudly announces that Libeco, a key member of the Alliance, is enabling cutting-edge performance in extreme surf conditions with its flax reinforcements, as showcased in collaboration with Notox Surfboards. Libeco’s flax materials will power professional big wave surfer Clément Roseyro’s quest to conquer Nazaré’s legendary waves this winter.

Notox, an artisan producer of eco-friendly surfboards based in the Basque Country, has unveiled a line of tow-in surfboards custom-built for Clément Roseyro. Designed specifically for the Nazaré Big Waves Challenge in Portugal, these boards incorporate a mix of carefully chosen sustainable materials including:

Flax fibre woven reinforcements from Libeco for optimal strength, vibration damping, and control at high speeds.

Upcycled carbon fibre fabrics from Airbus, repurposing aerospace-grade materials for peak performance.

GreenPoxy 56 bio-resin from Sicomin for reduced environmental impact.

Agave cores for lightweight durability.

The Notox boards are heavier and more robust than conventional surfboards, with a denser foam core

and reinforced stringer to withstand the extreme forces of 15m+ waves. This careful engineering ensures superior strength, stability, and momentum in Nazaré’s heavy surf conditions.

“The new tow-in boards for Clément are a fusion of high-performance composite technology and sustainable design,” comments Pierre Pomiers, CEO of Notox. “Crafted by master shaper Benoit Rameix and featuring artwork by Luc Rolland, these boards represent the latest in eco-conscious innovation. We are thrilled to offer Clément the safest and most sustainable ride possible in Nazaré’s waves.”

The Notox boards also carry the prestigious Sustainable Surf Gold Level ECOBOARD certification, the highest standard for eco-friendly boards. Combining top-tier technical performance with significantly reduced environmental impact, they will be the only certified ECOBOARDs at this season’s Nazaré big wave events.

