ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025 Exhibition In Singapore Almost Fully Sold: 98 Per Cent Of The Space Has Been Booked

SINGAPORE — November 13, 2024 — ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 has attracted strong response from technology providers keen to support the modernization efforts of textile and garment manufacturers from the growing textile hubs in South and Southeast Asia.

Billed as The Leading Textile Technology Exhibition Driving Regional Growth, the exhibition will be held at the Singapore Expo from 28 to 31 October 2025. By the application deadline of 12 November, 98 per cent of the gross exhibition space of 60,000 square metres reserved at the Singapore Expo has been booked by 731 applicants from 32 countries.

An established manufacturer and exhibitor at ITMA and ITMA ASIA + CITME exhibitions, Mr Lieven Beke, Marketing and Product Manager, Picanol n.v. said, “If you look at the exhibitions that are taking place in Asia, ITMA ASIA + CITME is by far the most important exhibition. Therefore, the decision to participate was made very quickly. The exhibition is an ideal platform for us to promote new innovations and technologies specifically tailored for the Asian market.”

The combined exhibition is owned by CEMATEX (the European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers), China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT TEX).

Mr Alex Zucchi, president of CEMATEX, said: “The response for the 2025 exhibition has exceeded our expectations. Amid a dynamic global business landscape, the region around Singapore is home to a thriving textile and garment industry that is modernizing rapidly and embracing automation and sustainable technologies to enhance its competitiveness.”

Mr Gu Ping, president of CTMA, agreed: “ITMA ASIA + CITME Singapore 2025 will provide more opportunities to manufacturers in South and Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.”

The exhibition has also attracted members of leading textile machinery manufacturers from key associations in North Asia, namely Japan Textile Machinery Association (JTMA) – a special partner of the combined exhibition, Korea Textile Machinery Association (KOTMA) and Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI).

Sector wise, finishing is the biggest sector in terms of number of applicants. It is followed by spinning and knitting. Finishing continues to be an important industry sector as sustainability is high on the agenda for textile and garment manufacturers.

Mr John Wu, Marketing Director, Texpro Precision Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. enthused, “We are excited to present our comprehensive range of digital dyeing and finishing solutions, designed to assist the textile industry to upgrade toward intelligent and sustainable manufacturing. We believe ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 will serve as an excellent platform to connect with the increasing demand from manufacturers in leading textile hubs.”

Posted: November 13, 2024

Source: CEMATEX, CCPIT Tex & CTMA