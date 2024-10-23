VIATT 2025 Set To Advance Sustainability And Digitalisation In Vietnam’s Textile Industry

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam — October 23, 2024 — In recent years, Vietnam has rapidly transformed into one of the world’s key textile producers, solidifying its position as the world’s third-ranked exporter behind China and Bangladesh. With a history rooted in silk textile craftsmanship and currently embracing wide ranging modern textile production, the country’s thriving sector offers tremendous growth prospects for both domestic and international businesses. In a bid to harness the potential in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, the Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) will return from 26 – 28 February 2025, with a renewed focus on promoting sustainability and digital transformation.

Vietnam’s textile and apparel sector comprises approximately 7,000 companies and employs over three million workers, with 80% of production capacity used for export and 20% for domestic consumption. Progress is aided by well-developed logistics networks, skilled labour and a stable political environment. As its textile industry evolves, several key trends are influencing its future direction, reflecting a growing emphasis on sustainability and technological advancement, and leading to new opportunities for exhibitors and buyers across the value chain at Vietnam’s comprehensive textile showcase.

Major trends shaping Vietnam’s textile market reflected at VIATT

More Vietnamese enterprises are adopting eco-friendly materials, including organic cotton, recycled polyester, and Tencel, while numerous global brands manufacture in Vietnam, and have committed to the “Fashion Industry Charter on Climate Action”, aiming to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050[3].

To further advance sustainable initiatives in the domestic and international textile industry, VIATT 2025 will introduce Econogy Hub, a dedicated platform for innovative, eco-friendly suppliers and service providers to connect with like-minded visitors. The show’s other new Texpertise Econogy features will include the Econogy Finder, an independent verification tool to help sustainable exhibitors effectively communicate their green credentials, and Econogy Talks, the overarching category for eco-focused seminars, forums, and product presentations.

Apart from sustainability, the Vietnamese textile industry is also embracing advanced technologies in design and manufacturing. The launch of the fair’s Innovation & Digital Solutions Zone will provide a centralised platform for exhibitors to showcase innovations such as 3D printing, AI-driven design, and digital printing, which enable manufacturers to boost efficiency and customise products to meet specific market demands.

As well as the introduction of two new product zones, the India Pavilion, organised by The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL), will also make its debut at VIATT 2025. Additionally, the Japan and Taiwan Pavilions have confirmed their return, with the Japan Pavilion recognised by VIATT’s visitors as a standout showcase within Southeast Asia’s textile fair landscape. Overall, the fair will feature a diverse range of exhibitors across apparel, home textiles, and technical textiles, with many showcasing innovative and sustainable products. Highlighted exhibitors in each sector include:

Apparel fabrics, yarns & fibres and garments

Alumo AG (Switzerland) : with over a century of expertise, this STeP by OEKO-TEX-certified company creates high-quality cotton shirting fabrics utilised by leading shirt designers. The company is dedicated to maintaining the art of weaving, ensuring that each fabric is finely crafted.

: with over a century of expertise, this STeP by OEKO-TEX-certified company creates high-quality cotton shirting fabrics utilised by leading shirt designers. The company is dedicated to maintaining the art of weaving, ensuring that each fabric is finely crafted. Wynist Retail Solutions (Taiwan): committed to sustainability, Wynist focuses on recycling and upcycling post-consumer and agricultural waste, transforming raw materials such as coffee grounds and textile waste into products with practical, on-trend industry applications.

Home & contract textiles

Sigma Vietnam Industrial (Vietnam) : specialising in home textiles, the company’s innovative range of products includes bedding, curtains, and upholstery fabrics. It integrates traditional craftsmanship with modern design, ensuring that its offerings meet both aesthetic and functional needs.

: specialising in home textiles, the company’s innovative range of products includes bedding, curtains, and upholstery fabrics. It integrates traditional craftsmanship with modern design, ensuring that its offerings meet both aesthetic and functional needs. Coolist Life Technology (China): the leading bio-based polyurethanes solutions and applications enterprise announced a new technology in 2024, that utilises captured carbon dioxide combined with bio-based polyol, to create a new generation of bio-based and bio-degradable foam.

Technical textiles, nonwovens, and textile technologies

Ultra Tech Asia (USA) : as a leader in advanced textile solutions, the company offers innovative nonwoven materials for various applications, such as medical, automotive, and personal care, designed to meet the rising demand for high-performance textiles in diverse industries.

: as a leader in advanced textile solutions, the company offers innovative nonwoven materials for various applications, such as medical, automotive, and personal care, designed to meet the rising demand for high-performance textiles in diverse industries. JB ECOTEX Limited (India): one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of high-quality recycled polyester staple fibre (RPSF) and rPET Flakes, the company has transformed millions of used plastic bottles into superior-grade, eco-friendly products. Since its inception, the company has maintained a zero liquid discharge policy, and 50% of its power is generated from renewable resources.

The Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE), covering the entire textile industry value chain. For more details on this fair, please visit [www.viatt.com.vn]www.viatt.com.vn or contact viatt@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com.

VIATT will be held from 26 – 28 February 2025.

Posted: October 23, 2024

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd