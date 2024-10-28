Vanguard Europe’s HVT Technology With Fogepack Systèmes At ALL4PACK EMBALLAGE

BRIXEN, Italy — October 28, 2024 — Vanguard Europe will debut its cutting-edge technology for the corrugated box market with the first public showcase of its VK300D-HVT high-production flatbed LED UV machine at ALL4PACK EMBALLAGE in Paris, from November 4-7 (Stand C141, Hall 5).

The VK300D-HVT, featuring its advanced, powerful vacuum table specifically tailored for the corrugated box industry, will be displayed in Vanguard’s redesigned look. With its capability to handle virtually any substrate type and thickness, including wood applications, it will be a major attraction at the show where Fogepack Systèmes will showcase Vanguard’s innovation alongside Zünd Systemtechnik AG, on their stand.

Vanguard Europe and Fogepack Systèmes confirmed their exclusive partnership for France three months ago. This will be their first joint appearance at a trade show. The comprehensive agreement with Fogepack Systèmes, covering sales, distribution, service, and consumables, is part of Vanguard Europe’s strategic initiative to further grow its customers’ businesses by anticipating and meeting their needs.

“We’re really looking forward to exhibiting at ALL4PACK EMBALLAGE with Fogepack,” said Yiannis Apostolidis, Business Development Director of Vanguard Europe. “We recognize the significance of ALL4PACK EMBALLAGE and the French market, which presents substantial growth opportunities. This will be our first public showcase of the unique VK300D-HVT machine at a packaging show, where we will also present important technology advancements in service and software solutions.”

Roland Alberti, Head of Operations for Fogepack Systèmes, said: “For us and our partners, ALL4PACK EMBALLAGE represents a unique opportunity to develop new and exciting sales opportunities, growing business profitably for our customers. The show will be an important platform to demonstrate the progress we have made in such a short time.”

Posted: October 28, 2024

Source: Vanguard Europe