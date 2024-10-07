TRSA Celebrates Industry Milestones At 111th Annual Conference And Exchange

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — October 7, 2024 — The Textile Rental Services Association (TRSA) recently held its 111th Annual Conference and Exchange at The Broadmoor September 24-26. The event brought together TRSA members, guests and staff to celebrate and advance the industry.

The conference kicked off with a Welcome Reception in The Broadmoor’s courtyard, where attendees enjoyed local Colorado beers, wines, and spirits, along with a variety of hors d’oeuvres. This reception provided an excellent opportunity for TRSA members to network and reconnect with industry peers.

The educational program began the following morning with a keynote session by Jay Samit, who shared his insights on breaking free from the status quo and embracing change. Samit’s presentation highlighted 12 truths for navigating uncertainty and maximizing opportunities, drawing from his extensive experience in transforming the digital landscape.

Attendees then participated in breakout sessions, choosing from topics such as safety excellence, presented by Brian Varner of Safety Solutions for Healthcare, and market growth strategies by Mark Kowalski of Envise Partners LLC. Additional sessions included an industry performance report by Andrew Whittman of Robert W. Baird & Co. and a discussion on organized labor trends in 2024. The day concluded with a creative “Cupcake Clash,” where participants showcased their decorating skills.

The final day featured TRSA’s Annual Business Meeting, focusing on the association’s current projects and the swearing-in of new board members. A panel discussion on succession planning followed. This session featured insights from Bill Evans, retired CEO & chairman of AmeriPride; Patrick Garcia, president, Division Laundry & Cleaners Inc.; Theresa Garcia, COO, Division; and Jim Doro, retired president/owner, Doritex Corp. The panelists discussed the actions they took, or are now planning to take, to maintain their organization’s legacy amid leadership changes.

The final keynote speaker of the conference was renowned drummer and rock n’ roll legend, Kenny Aronoff. He seamlessly blended inherited wisdom with hard-earned expertise, offering valuable lessons for succession planning, both within and beyond family businesses. Aronoff identified the tempo shifts required for effective leadership transitions, whether passing the torch within an organization or entering new arenas. His resilience in the face of challenges inspired others to stay in tune with their goals, even when the rhythm gets complicated. He provided insights into overcoming obstacles, maintaining focus, and creating a unique rhythm of success.

In between sessions, attendees had the opportunity to tour The Broadmoor’s on-premise laundry (OPL), organized by Jim Slatcher of Lavatec Laundry Technology Inc. The OPL handles all manners of hospitality facility services, as well as dry-cleaning and repairs to customers’ garments. The tour included a look at the OPL’s new tunnel washer, which has 10, 132 lb. (60 kg) compartments, a 40 bar press, and four double-batch dryers.

The conference concluded with The Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner, where Jim Kearns, COO of Alsco Uniforms, Salt Lake City, was honored for his term as TRSA Chairman of the Board. Jim Buik, president of Roscoe Co., Chicago, received the Operator Lifetime Achievement Award. Phil Hart, president/CEO of Kannegiesser ETECH, Minneapolis, was honored with the Maglin-Biggie Award, TRSA’s highest award for a supplier partner.

Source: The Textile Rental Services Association (TRSA)