The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) Recognizes Manufacturing Day

WASHINGTON D.C. — October 4, 2024 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) proudly recognizes and celebrates Manufacturing Day, the largest annual event to promote manufacturing in the United States. Manufacturing Day works to show the reality of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to open their doors to students, parents, teachers and community leaders.

The plastics industry is the eighth largest U.S. manufacturing industry, employs over one million workers and generates $519 billion.

“Manufacturing Day is an excellent platform to highlight the exciting career opportunities and innovations throughout the plastics industry,” said PLASTICS’ President and CEO, Matt Seaholm. “Our manufacturing members are continually investing in new technologies and processes to make products more lightweight, durable, and sustainable and those innovations call for a skilled and forward-thinking workforce. Plastics play a vital role in almost every aspect of daily life, and I encourage job seekers and students to consider the rewarding career paths in this essential industry.”

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, including Equipment Suppliers, Material Suppliers, Processors, and Recyclers, representing over one million workers in our $519 billion U.S. industry. PLASTICS advances the priorities of our members who are dedicated to investing in technologies that improve capabilities and advances in recycling and sustainability and providing essential products that allow for the protection and safety of our lives. Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members, and the eighth largest U.S. manufacturing industry, more globally competitive while supporting circularity through educational initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, convening opportunities and policy advocacy, including the largest plastics trade show in the Americas, NPE: The Plastics Show.

Posted: October 4, 2024

Source: The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)