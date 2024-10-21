Society Of Dyers And Colourists Unveils Spectacular Digital Textile Collection Archive

BRADFORD, England — October 21, 2024 — The Society of Dyers and Colourists (SDC) has launched its groundbreaking digital Textile Collection archive, a comprehensive online resource that opens the doors to centuries of textile dyeing and printing history. For the first time, this newly unveiled collection is now easily accessible to researchers, professionals, and enthusiasts around the world.

Featuring more than 50,000 artefacts, journals, and books – such as the Turkey Red Collection and handwritten dyers’ notebooks recording the transition from natural to synthetic dyes – the archive is being meticulously catalogued by the SDC’s historical collections officer, Shelley Hollingdrake.

“We are only at the beginning of this exciting journey, but the new website already allows us to engage with our community in a truly meaningful way,” said Hollingdrake. “From 19th-century dyes to scientific equipment, the collection offers a unique glimpse into the evolution of colour science and its global impact. It’s incredibly rewarding to share the rich history of textile dyeing with a wider audience.”

Compiled in honour of the Society’s 140th year in operation this year, the interactive archive not only highlights the artistry and science of the past but also provides an invaluable tool for modern-day research and education. The collection can be explored online at collections.sdc.org.uk.

In addition to the digital launch, the SDC is preparing to host the 43rd International Conference on Dyes in History and Archaeology (DHA43) from 23-25 October 2024 at Leeds’ Cloth Hall Court, where the collection will be showcased in person. With 24 presentations on the history of colour, the conference will spotlight the importance of archives like the SDC’s in advancing both academic research and industry practice.

Posted: October 21, 2024

Source: The Society of Dyers and Colourists (SDC)