1888 Mills Announces Partnership With FUZE Technologies: Revolutionizing Antimicrobial Textile Technology In Commercial And Hospitality Sectors

GRIFFIN, GA, — October 11, 2024 — 1888 Mills, a global manufacturer of textiles, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking partnership with FUZE Technologies (FUZE), the pioneer of a revolutionary antimicrobial textile treatment. This collaboration promises to transform the industry by introducing an unparalleled level of hygiene and efficiency in textiles used by hotels and other commercial properties.

FUZE™ textile treatment, called F1, is a chemical-free, water-based solution that permanently adheres to materials without the need for binders or surfactants. Setting a new standard for antimicrobial performance, FUZE™ F1 is the first treatment proven to last over 100 washes, even through the harshest commercial laundering processes. This durability ensures a better guest experience and significant cost savings for properties due to shorter drying times.

“We are excited to bring FUZE™ technology to the hospitality industry,” said Lexi Schladenhauffen, Chief Merchandising Officer of 1888 Mills. “Our partnership with FUZE Technologies allows us to offer our clients a revolutionary product that not only enhances the cleanliness and safety of their textiles but also contributes to sustainability and cost-efficiency. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and excellence.”

FUZE™ F1 offers numerous benefits, including being chemical-free, non-toxic, and environmentally safe with a zero-carbon footprint. Its non-leaching and non-ionic properties ensure no harmful residues are released, making it safe for users and the environment. FUZE™ boasts exceptional durability, maintaining antimicrobial properties for over 100 washes, even under rigorous commercial laundering. Additionally, it delivers cost savings through reduced drying times, leading to lower energy consumption and operational costs.

Andrew Peterson, CEO and CTO of FUZE Biotech, emphasized the groundbreaking nature of this technology, stating, “FUZE applies a product that is unique and never before seen. We focus on being chemical-free and winning the ‘race to zero.’ We believe that when it comes to chemicals, more is never better. Our research and development is dedicated to being effective while applying as little as possible. Replacing a current existing technology with a FUZE application can reduce chemicals in our water systems by up to 50,000 pounds per million yards of textiles. Yes, we are effective; in terms of revolutionary technology, we are the only single product known that will not create bacterial-resistant ‘superbugs’ while still being a wide-spectrum antibacterial biostatic agent.”

1888 Mills and FUZE Biotech have been working tirelessly together in 1888’s Pakistan factories to test and refine the application of FUZE™ to create the best product possible for the hospitality industry. This partnership is set to redefine industry standards, ensuring that commercial and hospitality textiles are not only cleaner and safer but also more sustainable and cost-effective.

Posted: October 11, 2024

Source: 1888 Mills®, LLC