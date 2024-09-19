YKK Rolls Out Revived Renewal Series Of Products That Lengthen Usage Life Of Textile Products

TOKYO, Japan — September 19, 2024 — YKK Corporation — Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Hiroaki Otani; hereafter, YKK — is now rolling out the revived renewal series of products as an initiative to lengthen the usage life of textile products.

Longer usage life and reuse of final products are becoming increasingly important in the fashion industry, and repair-oriented initiatives have been accelerating. These revived replacement elements to be newly launched for the VISLON® zipper are products that make it possible to repair VISLON® zippers by attaching die-cast revived replacement elements using a special tool when elements have come off the zipper tape. Rolling these out along with the special tools will likely make repairs easier for each brand’s repair centers and significantly reduce repair time by making it possible to repair only the damaged element portion instead of conventional repairs that remove entire zippers from products and stitch new ones on.

Product Introduction (Revived Replacement Elements for VISLON®)

Zippers can be repaired by attaching die-cast revived replacement elements using a special tool to replace elements that have come off.

Comment from Terry Tsukumo, Vice President, Product Strategy Division, Global Sales Headquarters, YKK Corporation

Large volumes of apparel products are thrown away each year, and the resulting environmental impact is becoming a major problem. With YKK’s revived renewal series, YKK aims to streamline zipper repair work performed at brands’ repair centers and specialist repairers while striving to help bring about a circular society by enabling everyone to keep wearing their favorite clothing items for longer. YKK will continue adding to this series of products while aggressively working to tackle environmental problems throughout entire supply chains in the apparel industry.

Product Introductions (other Revived Renewal Series products)

Revived Replacement Slider (coil zipper, size 3, reverse use) – Makes it possible to easily replace broken sliders without needing any special tools.

VISLON® with Revived Top Stop (size 5) – Employs specially designed top stops that make it easy to remove and repair sliders

Revived Replacement Puller for Racquet Coil zipper (size 8, front-side use) – Special body and puller structure make it possible to easily replace broken and damaged slider pullers

Posted: September 19, 2024

Source: YKK Corporation