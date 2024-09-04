Filo 62nd Edition: Limonta Supports Companies In Management Of Sustainability Information

BIELLA, Italy— September 4, 2024 — In the textile industry, the traceability management of sustainability information has become a crucial challenge.

Companies face complex management challenges to monitor and document the entire chain of custody of raw materials, ensuring that each stage of production meets environmental and social standards.

An effective solution is presented by Limonta in the Dialoghi di Cofronto of the 62nd edition of Filo, in the talk entitled “The digital product passport and the chain of custody to support companies in the transition towards sustainability”.

The appointment is at Allianz MiCo-Milano, Filo Networking Area:

Thursday 19 September 2024, at 11 am

Commitment to sustainability and control of sources of supply as well, impose precise and transparent data management to ensure complete and verifiable traceability. Transparency of supply chains has become an issue of primary importance, particularly in a context where violations can have significant legal and reputational consequences.

This complexity can be controlled and contained by adopting a tool that simplifies and automates the flow and collection of all this information.

The 62nd edition of Filo takes place on 18 and 19 September 2024 at Allianz MiCo – Milano (via Gattamelata 5).

Posted: September 4, 2024

Source: Filo