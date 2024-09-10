Custom Ink Delivers Fast, Accurate And Premium Quality Custom Apparel With On-Demand Technology From Kornit Digital

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — September 10, 2024 — Kornit Digital Ltd., a worldwide market producer of sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies — announced today that Custom Ink — an online company providing custom wearables and other swag for organizations, groups and communities — has chosen Kornit technology to bolster its production capabilities. By transitioning a significant share of its printing from screen to digital direct-to-garment production, Custom Ink is supporting the growth of its business while accelerating its digital transition through a sustainable printing technology and providing customers with the highest-quality custom apparel, gear and swag.

Custom Ink has become a household name by bringing communities together and creating a sense of belonging through inspired custom apparel, accessories, and promotional products. Custom Ink owns Swag.com, the most recognizable provider of corporate swag; Printfection, a leading swag platform for enterprise buyers; and Swag Space, an end-to-end white-label platform for promotional product distributors. It also offers Custom Ink Fundraising, a platform to raise money and awareness for charities and personal causes through the sale of custom t-shirts and other apparel.

Custom Ink has historically relied on both screen and digital printing technologies, but the increasing demand for rapid fulfillment, coupled with the need for sustainable and efficient production methods, has accelerated its shift toward digital technologies. By partnering with Kornit fulfillers worldwide, Custom Ink is enhancing production capabilities, reducing its environmental footprint, and maintaining the highest standards of quality.

“At Custom Ink, our mission has always been to bring people together and build communities through custom apparel, gear, and swag. As we continue to innovate and adopt faster, more agile solutions, we’ve accelerated our adoption of Kornit’s digital on-demand technology in our production workflows to deliver fast, accurate, and premium quality designs,” said Eric Stockl, COO, Custom Ink.

“The apparel industry is evolving, and companies must evolve with it. Today’s businesses and consumers value the ability to have unlimited design capabilities, with fast delivery time and produced sustainably. While screen printing has been the standard for years, Kornit’s advanced digital solutions are revolutionizing the market — allowing customers to effectively express their feelings, likes and emotions through the things they wear,” said Ronen Samuel, CEO, Kornit Digital.

Posted September 10, 2024

Source: Kornit Digital