Boost Credibility With SGS Greenmarks’ “Product Carbon Footprint” And “Carbon Footprint Reduced” Claim Verification

TW Special Report

Testing, inspection and certification company SGS has launched two additions to its SGS Green Marks program: Product Carbon Footprint and Carbon Footprint Reduced.

Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) is an essential measurement of greenhouse gas emission and removal within a product’s life cycle. Brands, manufacturers, suppliers and retailers can now benefit from SGS Green Marks that:

Ensure PCF information is transparent and generated in compliance with the relevant standards and methodologies;

Mitigate the risk of greenwashing or reputational damage;

Support the accurate communication of environmental performance to stakeholders;

Differentiate a product from competitors; and

Provide global recognition that claims are verified by SGS.

For a product to qualify for SGS Green Marks, organizations must first submit a PCF calculation report. SGS then undertakes a rigorous assessment of the PCF following the ISO 14064-3 verification process. This confirms that the PCF was prepared in accordance with either the international standard ISO 14067:2018, or the product standard issued by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, using a life cycle assessment (LCA) approach.

Each mark provides details of a product’s environmental claim and assessment standard(s) and displays a QR code that links directly to further information on the claim’s authenticity.

Keith Hutchinson, deputyhHead, Connectivity & Products Global Certification at SGS, said: “We are delighted to extend our portfolio of sustainability services to embrace product carbon footprint and provide the market with a credible way to exhibit third-party verified PCF studies.

“Making claims is easy, substantiating them is not. SGS Green Marks enable organizations to demonstrate their product’s environmental attributes. Ultimately, it enables a growing tide of environmentally conscious consumers to be better informed on the impacts of their purchases and to make greener choices.”

SGS Green Marks

SGS Green Marks, developed by SGS experts, now comprise nine individual green attribute certifications or verifications, making this scheme one of the most diverse sets of environmental claim certifications and verifications on the market. The scheme supports businesses and brands striving to enhance their sustainability effort and respond to rising consumer demands for greener products and services.

Based on recognized standards such as ISO/IEC 17065, ISO/IEC 17029, ISO 14065 and ISO 14021, SGS Green Marks verify that products have passed a range of assessments to meet specific and quantifiable environmental attributes and claims under the following nine environmental attributes:

Recycled content;

Product carbon footprint;

Carbon footprint reduced;

PFAS-assessed;

Biobased;

Hazardous substances assessed;

PVC-free;

Industrial compostable; and

Biodegradability­.

Augsut 15, 2024