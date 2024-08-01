£1m+ Investment To Dramatically Boost Pincroft’s Camouflage Printing Capacity

ADLINGTON, United Kingdom — August 14, 2024 — Global military fabric printer, dyer and finishier, Pincroft, has announced an investment of over £1m for the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment for its factory in the United Kingdom that is set to increase the textile manufacturer’s camouflage printing capacity to over 8 million meters a year.

The new equipment boasts the latest technology in rotary screen printing, including a magnet combined system for uniform application across the width, digital synchronization for better accuracy, short setup times, automatic repeat settings, design memory, and faster reproduction of re-orders.

It also includes a pre-bulk strike-off machine, which allows for preparation prior to the printing production process. This facilitates the development and verification of paste viscosities, colour concentration and magnet power adjustment.

Pincroft’s new rotary screen printer will allow the manufacturer to process a complex range of technical textiles, from lightweight fabrics for waterproof applications, to heavy weights for load carriage and equipment handling.

This new investment is Pincroft’s strategic move to continue its growth in the military fabrics segment and continue offering customers the best quality in camouflage textile printing.

Mike Collins, Pincroft’s Managing Director, says: “This investment is hugely important for our business. We expect delivery of the machine at the end of the year and aim to be ready for production at the start of 2025.”

Posted: August 14, 2024

Source: Pincroft