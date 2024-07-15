EURATEX Welcomes The EU Customs Reform Package And Calls For Swift Action On The De Minimis Exemption

BRUSSELS — July 15, 2024 — The European Textile and Clothing industry (EURATEX) welcomes the proposed reforms to the EU’s customs system, emphasizing the need for a modernized framework that addresses the challenges of the digital age and fosters a level playing field.

“Customs play a critical role in safeguarding fair competition within the EU Single Market and ensuring that products meet our environmental and safety standards,” stated Dirk Vantyghem, EURATEX Director General. “We recognize the need for a reformed system adapted to the 21st century, particularly considering the growth of e-commerce and the increasing complexity of regulations.”

EURATEX highlights key priorities for a successful reform:

Phasing Out De Minimis Exemption: EURATEX strongly supports abolishing the €150 import duty exemption for small consignments. This exemption has been exploited by e-commerce companies, creating unfair competition for European manufacturers. EURATEX urges immediate action to eliminate this loophole, rather than waiting until 2028.

Posted: July 15, 2024

Source: The European Textile and Clothing industry (EURATEX)