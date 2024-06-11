trinamiX Expands Handheld Solution To Identify Multi- And Mono-material Films For Improved Recycling — First Presentation At PRSE 2024

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany — June 11, 2024 — trinamiX GmbH, a provider of mobile spectroscopy and a wholly-owned subsidiary of BASF, announces their presentation of Mobile NIR Spectroscopy Solutions at the upcoming Plastics Recycling and Sustainability Conference Europe (PRSE) 2024 taking place from June 19-20 at RAI Amsterdam. At booth G3 in hall 12, trinamiX will be showcasing a new application specifically designed to identify multimaterial and monomaterial films. Furthermore, Adrian Vogel, Segment Lead Circular Economy at trinamiX will talk about “How Mobile NIR Spectroscopy enables an efficient recycling value chain” on June 19, at 14:45 in theatre 1 in hall 12. As part of the polyolefin films recycling focus session, he is sharing insights about the growing demand for mobile analytics and how accessible identification technology can help to ensure highest quality in production and recycling.

trinamiX Mobile NIR (Near-Infrared) Spectroscopy Solutions: Accessible plastic identification

trinamiX enables flexible identification of plastics and textiles at the push of a button. Their Mobile NIR (Near-Infrared) Spectroscopy Solutions consist of a robust, mobile NIR spectrometer, an easy-to-use app backed by advanced cloud data analysis and a customer portal to manage results, download reports, and export data. The plastic identification solution can reliably identify over 30 types of plastics including consumer plastics like HDPE, LDPE, PP, PET, PS, PVC as well as engineering plastics like PA, ABS, PC, PLA and quantify blends of PE and PP.

The textile identification solution supports a wide range of fiber materials used in clothing, furniture, and household goods like, acrylic, cotton, PA 6/6.6, polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT), polyester, polypropylene (PP), silk, sisal, viscose, and wool. In addition, textiles that are made from more than one material can also be identified. To fulfill the specific requirement of textile recyclers, trinamiX offers a versatile solution that combines the advantages of multiple setups: Whether it is a handheld device that fits into a user’s pocket for quick checks, or a semi-automated setup built into a sorting table with an integrated sensor for automatically triggered scans.

Identification of multi- and monomaterial films for improved recycling

At the show, trinamiX will be launching a new application specifically designed to identify multimaterial and monomaterial films. The two film types require different recycling technologies but cannot easily be differentiated by just looking at them. The mobile solution from trinamiX provides information about the material of the films at the push of a button and can be used by recyclers, for example, during incoming goods inspection. “Recyclers can now directly assess whether the plastic waste on offer is recyclable and which recycling process is the right one. This means that more films can be returned to the cycle in the future and do not have to be incinerated because their composition is unknown,” says Adrian Vogel. “This is another important step on the way to a complete circular economy for plastics.”

Mobile quality control along the manufacturing and recycling process

Quality management in plastic production and recycling facilities is essential for producing high-quality products. A key element for efficient recycling of plastics is purity of the waste streams, as impurities can compromise the quality and integrity of the recycled products. From checking incoming materials to approving bales of sorted plastics or textiles, trinamiX makes quality control simple and convenient. It also supports non-conformance management and the efficient management of complaints, reducing the risk of costly errors and delays.

trinamiX’s solutions not only enable companies to perform spot checks, but also to comprehensively document incoming and outgoing material flows, visualize and analyze them, thus creating comprehensive transparency for manufacturers and recyclers of plastics.

More information: www.trinamiXsensing.com/plasticsorting

BASF at PRSE 2024

The mother company of trinamiX, BASF, will showcase its latest initiatives and solutions aimed at promoting the circular economy of plastics at booth D32. With a strong focus on sustainable plastic management, the company will present its holistic approach to mechanical and chemical recycling. These efforts are intended to significantly reduce the amount of plastic waste that goes unrecycled.

Posted: June 11, 2024

Source: trinamiX GmbH — a wholly owned subsidiary of BASF SE