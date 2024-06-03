Auburn Hills-Based Control System Integration Company, Patti Engineering, Celebrates Milestone 33-Year Anniversary

AUBURN HILLS, MI — June 3, 2024 — Patti Engineering, Inc., a control system integration company based in Auburn Hills, MI with offices in Texas and Indiana, celebrates its 33-year anniversary today. Patti Engineering was founded on June 3, 1991, by CEO Sam Hoff and named after his wife, Patti Hoff, who serves as the company’s CFO.

“Patti Engineering was founded on the principles of maintaining business integrity for our clients. I am both humbled and excited that these principles have been so successful for us, both as a business and as individuals,” said Sam Hoff. “I want to extend my most sincere thanks to all our great clients, partners, and team members for their ongoing support throughout our company’s history. Your commitment has been instrumental in allowing us to reach this amazing 33-year milestone. Time does indeed fly by when you’re having fun!”

Patti Engineering is a CSIA Certified Integrator offering high-caliber engineering and software development services. The company is at the forefront of helping manufacturers in the adoption of advanced Industry 4.0 technologies to improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). Patti Engineering’s areas of expertise include robotics, control systems integration, digital transformation, and asset tracking.

Alongside Sam and Patti Hoff, the leadership team includes Dave Foster, Vice President of Engineering, John Shipley, Director of Indiana Operations, Terrance Brinkley, Director of Michigan Operations, and Nick Hitchcock, Director of Texas Operations. The company includes 30 additional employees, including a mix of engineers, technicians and other support personnel.

“Over the past 33 years, we have expanded from a small home office to a thriving business with three locations across the United States,” said Patti Hoff. “Through it all, we have always prioritized maintaining a family atmosphere and providing a great work-life balance for our team. It’s been an amazing journey. I’m so proud of the company we’ve built and I’m excited to see where we go next.”

“Our family-first mindset has always been central to Patti Engineering,” noted Dave Foster. “It’s a truly unique company priority that keeps our team growing and thriving together. We’ve created a culture that focuses on integrity and quality. I’m particularly proud that we’ve not only survived but thrived for over three decades – a significant achievement for any small company.”

Posted: June 3, 2024

Source: Patti Engineering, Inc.