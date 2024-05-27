XSYS Showcases rotec® Portfolio Of Sustainable Solutions At drupa, Introducing The New rotec® eco Series Of Sleeves

WILLSTAETT, Germany — May 27, 2024 — Emphasizing its commitment to sustainability, XSYS will present its range of precision-engineered rotec® sleeves and adapters for brilliant printing at drupa 2024. The rotec® brand is synonymous with long-lasting quality and has a strong history of innovation, with the most active patents for sleeves & adapters. Building on this solid foundation, the rotec® team is proud to introduce the rotec® eco series of sleeves, the next generation of more sustainable sleeve products to achieve brilliant print performance, but with less impact on our world.

“As a pioneer of sleeve technology since 1990, rotec® has always been ahead of its time when it comes to sustainability. Offering solutions tailored to the needs of each operation, many innovations have long been delivering exactly what customers are asking for today – shorter press startup times, faster changeovers, quick delivery, less waste and safer operator conditions,” said Product Manager Gina Wienbracke. She added, “These products already contribute to a more sustainable world through their robust construction or accessories that extend the product lifetime. When sleeves and adapters last longer, they deliver a stronger return on investment and lower total cost of ownership for our customers, while reducing waste.”

A perfect example comes from INNI Group in Belgium which has been using the same set of rotec® Offset Sleeves for more than 15 years. Not only is this the very definition of long lifetime for sleeves, but with proven superior performance, as shared by Geert Lamon, Operator at INNI Group: “rotec® Offset Sleeves guarantee perfect register. They’re also much lighter with better printing quality, higher definition and much more precise dots. When using rotec®, I don’t have to worry about handling, mounting or printing. It simply works!”

Recent innovative solutions also extend product life, as well as contribute to maximized efficiency. Among these value-added solutions, the rotec® eco Xtra Ring is a patented air distribution technology for significantly easier mounting, reduced compressed air requirement, and preventing edge wear. Another is the rotec® Smart Premium Sleeve / High Performance Sleeve, which incorporates a barrier layer for extended lifetime, as well as state-of-the-art raw materials for lighter weights, reduced bounce, and faster press speeds. Meanwhile the rotec® multi-sleeve adapter uses a unique pin technology to easily switch sleeve lengths on the same adapter, saving cost and increasing efficiency with a simpler set-up.

New introductions at drupa include a range of compressible accessories (end plates, inner rings and notches). The compressibility is designed to absorb forces during handling to protect the sleeve from damage and further extend the product lifetime. There will also be an opportunity to explore the new rotec® structured sleeve surface for flexographic printing which allows any air bubbles caught under the mounting tape to escape more easily, reducing tape waste and ensuring excellent print quality.

Environmental responsibility remains a major focus for rotec® in its global strategy. Several production optimization programs are already in place to reduce waste and improve carbon footprint. “The true vision for the next generation of sustainability for sleeves is to assess the entire product life cycle from production to customer to end of life. The rotec® eco family of sleeves are pushing the boundaries by incorporating renewable resources and increased recycled content to achieve reduced environmental impact,” concluded Gina Wienbracke.

XSYS welcomes visitors at drupa to its booth in Hall 8b (A30) to see the technology in action with live demos, print samples on various presses – made brilliant with rotec® solutions – and the newest sleeve storage system from partner Ulmex Industries. Come meet the team to discuss the needs of your printing operation and the opportunities to implement sustainable solutions from rotec®.

Posted: May 27, 2024

Source: XSYS