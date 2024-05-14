Record-Breaking NPE2024: The Plastics Show — Officially Wraps In Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — May 14, 2024 — NPE2024: The Plastics Show concluded a momentous week with an incredible turnout that has reinforced its position as the premier plastics industry event in the Americas. Over 50,000 registrants signed up for the show.

This year’s show welcomed new faces, with 63 percent of attendees experiencing their very first NPE. NPE2024 has made history with one of the youngest audiences ever recorded. 30 percent of attendees were under the age of 40, marking the growing enthusiasm for innovation, sustainability and the promising future of the plastics industry.

NPE2024’s global reach reestablished its reputation as the international gathering place of the plastics industry in the Americas. More than 15,000 international registrants markedthe most international show in NPE’s history. Representatives from 133 countries — or 68.2 percent of nations worldwide — registered to attend the global plastics trade show. This is a 9.9-percent increase of countries registered at NPE2018, demonstrating the exchange of industry innovation and ideas on a global scale, and further shaping the path of international plastics collaboration and solutions. This strong international presence was further underscored by sold-out events like the FLiP & Sip Reception, drawing in more than 1,000 attendees and the Women in Plastics Breakfast, which attracted almost 600 attendees

“Witnessing the entire plastics industry reunite at NPE2024 was truly inspiring,” said Matt Seaholm, PLASTICS’ president and CEO. “We were thrilled to welcome familiar attendees, visitors from all over the globe and the next generation of plastics professionals. We cannot wait to see the incredible innovations and collaborations that will emerge from everyone who attended and are proud to say that we produced a historic, can’t-miss event in the plastics industry.”

To get a recap of NPE2024, visit npe.org/npetv for daily episodes of the innovations on the show floor. The NPE team looks forward to the next show happening May 3-7, 2027, in Orlando, FL. For updates on NPE2027, visit NPE.org.

Posted: May 14, 2024

Source: The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)