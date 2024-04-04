NPE: The Plastics Show, Produced By The Plastics Industry Association, Has Announced Keynote Speaker Michael Cicco For NPE2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. — April 2, 2024 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) announced the participation of Michael Cicco, President and CEO of FANUC America Corporation, as one of two keynote speakers for NPE2024. In his show opening keynote, “Unlocking the Potential: Robotics, AI and Automation in the New Tech Era,” Cicco will address how robotics and automation advancements are revolutionizing the plastics industry and discuss the exciting future of human-machine collaboration.

“Michael’s insights on the future of plastics manufacturing promises to inspire thought-provoking discussions and will ignite excitement around the future of plastics,” said PLASTICS President and CEO Matt Seaholm. “The Monday keynote address will set the tone for one incredible week. NPE consistently attracts the brightest minds in the industry, and this year’s keynote addresses will be a highlight for attendees.”

Cicco’s keynote is scheduled for Monday, May 6, at 8 a.m. in the Chapin Theater at the Orange County Convention Center. NPE2024 takes place from May 6 – 10, 2024 and for the first time will feature two keynote addresses, along with more than 100 educational sessions and speakers both on and off the show floor, representing the global plastics industry.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of NPE’s legacy. This show is an energizing platform to see the incredible advancements happening across the plastics industry,” said Michael Cicco. “I’m looking forward to fostering discussions within various industries and exploring how we can leverage the power of automation in the plastics industry to address global challenges. NPE provides a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between innovation and real-world solutions, and I’m confident that the conversations sparked here will pave the way for a brighter future for plastics.”

As President and CEO of FANUC America Corporation, Cicco leads all the company’s operations in North and South America, while also serving as a member of the Board of Directors of FANUC CORPORATION (Japan).

Cicco joined FANUC in 1999 and has held various management positions, including Software/Controls Manager and District Sales Manager at the company’s Southern California facility. In 2005, Cicco transferred to FANUC’s headquarters in Rochester Hills, Mich., to take on the role of National Account Manager of the company’s Authorized System Integrator sales group. As his career progressed, he was named General Manager of several robot division groups including Material Handling Engineering, Authorized System Integrator sales, and Domestic Automotive/Michigan Regional sales. In 2015, Cicco was promoted to Vice President of FANUC’s North and South American sales and execution. In April 2016, Cicco was named President and CEO.

Before joining FANUC, Cicco served as Lead Automation Engineer for Northrop Grumman in the Automation and Information Systems group. Cicco holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Penn. In addition, he is First Vice Chairman of the Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT).

For more information about NPE2024 and to register, visit npe.org.

Posted: April 4, 2024

Source: The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)