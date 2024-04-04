Monforts To Debut The coaTTex At Techtextil Frankfurt 2024

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — April 2, 2024— At the upcoming Techtextil show for technical textiles which will take place in Frankfurt from April 23-25, Monforts will launch its new coaTTex coating unit exclusively dedicated to air knife and knife-over-roller coating.

For single-sided application with paste or foam, the versatile coaTTex is suitable for both incorporation into existing finishing ranges as well as installation with new Monforts lines, notably the industry-leading Montex stenter systems.

A wide range of coatings can be applied to fabrics for providing functions such as waterproofing, liquid and gas protection and breathability, in addition to foam lamination and coating, including black-out coating.

The considerable technical textile end-use applications envisaged for the coaTTex range from window blinds to abrasive cloths and from airbags to sails.

With an operational speed of up to 40 metres per minute, coaTTex units are available in nominal widths of between 1800mm to 3600mm and their robust construction is characterised by a rotating beam for the fixation of up to three different knife executions.

Central adjustment of both the horizontal and vertical position of the beam, and also of the knife angle, enables easy adaptation to new projects and automatic tension control guarantees high quality production. In addition, the cleaning blade for the coating roller is pneumatically controlled, as is the lifting of the beam at seams and clamping during fabric standstill.

“The coaTTex is our response to a demand from the market for a reliable coater that can be up and running very quickly, is easy to operate, and enables a wide range of performance properties to be imparted on fabrics extremely economically,” says Monforts Marketing Manager Nicole Croonenbroek. “We are excited to be launching it at Techtextil in Frankfurt and looking forward to discussing its great potential with interested parties.”

Monforts is at stand C58 in Hall 12 at Techtextil 2024.

Posted: April 4, 2024

Source: A. Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG