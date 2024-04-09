Milliken & Company Charitable Foundation Expands Associate Gift Match Program

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — APRIL 9, 2024 — The Milliken & Company Charitable Foundation today announced the expansion of its gift match program as part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to serve the communities where Milliken associates live and work. Inspired by the results of a 2023 project to better understand the needs and desire of Milliken’s associate base, the expanded program increases the number of 501c3 organizations eligible for foundation grants and allows full-time company associates in the U.S. to support a wider range of causes they care about.

“Making a substantial positive impact is an essential part of Milliken’s mission and purpose,” said Halsey Cook, president and chief executive officer of Milliken & Company and chair of the Milliken & Company Charitable Foundation. “Increasing community support for causes that matter most to our people is one of the ways Milliken makes good on our commitment to our associates to build a better future.”

The original gift match program focused on providing support for public and private universities and private elementary, middle, and high schools. Now, the Milliken & Company Charitable Foundation will match every dollar an associate donates up to $2,500for schools and up to $500 for other eligible organizations.

“At Milliken, we’ve always cared about the communities where we live and work — and we act with intention to demonstrate this care,” said Danna Vetter, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Milliken. “By supporting our associates’ desire to build a better future in their communities, we foster a culture rooted in trust, intentional inclusion and diversity, and empowerment.”

Milliken has a long-standing commitment to community engagement. Building on that legacy, the company formally established the reconstituted Milliken & Company Charitable Foundation in November 2020 to continue growing positive contributions through charitable donations and philanthropic programming. In addition to the expanded match program, the foundation’s core programs include community gifts focused on nonprofits in Spartanburg, SC, impact gifts to support long-term initiatives, dependent scholarships for children of full-time associates, and disaster relief.

To learn more about the Milliken & Company Charitable Foundation, visit milliken.com/foundation.

Posted: April 9, 2024

Source: Milliken & Company