Baldwin And Elmatex GmbH Partner At Techtextil Frankfurt To Drive Sustainable Finishing

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — March 12, 2024 — Baldwin Technology Co. will join Elmatex GmbH at Techtexil to demonstrate how its revolutionary TexCoat™ G4 precision spray finishing system eliminates chemistry waste on changeover, saves water and achieves faster speeds (resulting in lower energy required per square meter of fabric) through the stenter frame among its many sustainable advantages.

Techtextil will be held April 23-26 in Frankfurt, Germany. Baldwin is pleased to be partnering with Elmatex GmbH at its booth, Hall 12.0, Stand D63. Elmatex is a global distribution partner for leading manufacturers of machines, equipment and accessories, with expertise and experience specific to the textile and nonwovens industries.

Rick Stanford, Baldwin Technology’s vice president of Global Business Development, Textiles, will be on hand in the Elmatex booth to discuss TexCoat™ G4. The non-contact precision-spray technology helps textile finishers up their game by enabling consistent, high-quality finishing, with zero chemistry waste and drastically minimized water and energy consumption.

“We are pleased that Baldwin will be joining us in our stand at Techtextil,” commented Elmatex Managing Director Sören Klein. “Baldwin’s TexCoat and Plasma Pure technology are a perfect complement to our portfolio of top European textile machinery manufacturers. Visitors can come to the Elmatex booth and tick all of their boxes to meet their technology needs to produce in the most sustainable and environmentally friendly way.”

With a cost-sensitive global economy and an increased focus by brands and consumers on the environment, customers are placing a premium on sustainability in textile production. TexCoat G4’s non-contact spray technology offers numerous advantages compared to conventional methods of applying finishing chemistry.

With Baldwin’s innovative system, the chemistry is precisely distributed across the textile surface and is applied only where it is required, on one or both sides of the fabric. The non-contact technology eliminates chemistry dilution in wet-on-wet processes, allowing full control of maintaining consistent chemistry coverage rates. Plus, pad bath contamination is eliminated, and changeovers are only required when there is a change of finish chemistry.

More specifically, with Baldwin’s TexCoat G4, textile finishers can expect unprecedented tracking and control of the finishing process for consistent quality. Changeovers are easily and quickly performed thanks to recipe management, including automated chemistry and coverage selection. Furthermore, the system offers automated speed tracking, fabric-width compensation, and real-time monitoring to track system uptime, performance and chemistry usage, as well as active care alerts.

In addition, the TexCoat G4 system can process a wide range of low-viscosity water-based chemicals, such as durable water repellents, softeners, antimicrobials, flame retardants and more. Baldwin’s innovative technology utilizes the same chemicals used in the traditional pad bath, and no special auxiliaries are required. The recipe is adjusted by increasing the concentration and reducing the pickup by a corresponding amount, so that the same level of solids is applied.

Some applications, such as durable water repellents, are only applied on the face of the fabric, instead of the traditional method of saturation through dipping and squeezing. Drier fabric entering the stenter means lower drying temperatures and faster process speeds. Single-side applications also open up the opportunity to process back-coated or laminated fabrics in a single pass of the stenter, instead of two passes.

“Techtextil is an outstanding exhibition to meet with sustainably minded textile manufacturers that travel not only from Europe but from all over the world to see the latest in sustainable, environmentally conscious technology,” Stanford commented. “We will have our flagship product, TexCoat G4 on hand so that visitors can get a closeup look on why now is the time to transition from pad finishing to TexCoat precision spray.”

For more information, visit us at the Elmatex booth Hall 12.0, Stand D63 or online at baldwintech.com

Posted: March 12, 2024

Source: Baldwin Technology Company Inc.