Nominations Open For 2024 AATCC Awards

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — February 5, 2024 — AATCC presents several prestigious awards each year, along with thousands of dollars in honoraria. Some awards were established to recognize outstanding achievers in the textile sciences, whose discoveries influenced the world. Others recognize AATCC members for service to the Association that has strengthened and promoted its purpose and mission to the world.

Nominate a deserving colleague, mentor, or protégé to acknowledge hard work and innovation. Nominations for all awards are due March 31, 2024. Selected recipients will be recognized at the AATCC Textile Discovery Summit October 6 – 8,2024. Awards include complimentary registration for the Summit, and several include cash prizes.

Olney Medal

Established in 1944 in honor of Louis Atwell Olney, the founder and first president of AATCC, the Olney Medal recognizes outstanding achievements in textile or polymer chemistry or other fields of major importance to textile science. Recognize achievement in textile science with a nomination for the Olney Medal. https://www.aatcc.org/olney/

Chapin Award

The Chapin Award was established in 1958 in honor of Harold C. Chapin, professor of chemistry at Lowell Textile School, who served as national secretary of AATCC for nearly 25 years. Senior members who have dedicated 20 or more years of continuous service to the Association are eligible for nomination. The award is presented as a beautifully illustrated scroll. Nominate a dedicated colleague today. https://www.aatcc.org/chapin/

AATCC Technical Committee on Research (TCR) Service Award

The award recognizes up to two senior members, with at least five years of continuous membership in AATCC, who have contributed outstanding technical service to the Association through activity in a research committee. Celebrate a committee member’s effort with a nomination for the TCR Service Award. https://www.aatcc.org/tcr/

AATCC Future Leaders Award

This award recognizes promising young professionals in the fields of textiles, apparel, and related material sciences. Nominees must be members of AATCC, 39 years of age or younger, and exhibit leadership skills. Encourage young professionals by nominating them for the AATCC Future Leaders Award. https://www.aatcc.org/leaders/

AATCC Education Award

This award was created to recognize those members who have contributed extensively to the educational activities of AATCC. https://www.aatcc.org/educationaward/

AATCC Faculty Advisor Award

This award recognizes and promotes the work of AATCC student chapter faculty advisors who actively work to ensure their AATCC student chapters are active and growing. Nominate an AATCC student chapter advisor for the important work of leading emerging textile professionals. https://www.aatcc.org/facultyaward/

AATCC Millson Award

Henry E. Millson was a renowned inventor and head of dye research for American Cyanamid. He provided an award endowment in 1979, and the Association named the award in his honor. The Millson Award for Invention recognizes inventions in the textile field.

