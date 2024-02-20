ITM 2024 Gets Ready To Bring Textile Technology Leaders Together With Global Buyers

ISTANBUL, Turkey — February 20, 2024 — ITM 2024 Exhibition, where world brand companies in textile machinery and technologies will introduce the latest products they have developed, will host a unique experience with the diversity of exhibitors, visitor profile and the business volume it creates. Visitors to ITM 2024 Exhibition will have the opportunity to discover the technologies that will shape the future of textile.

When the dates show June 4-8, 2024, İstanbul Tüyap Fair and Congress Center will open its doors to host “ITM 2024 International Textile Machinery Exhibition”. ITM 2024 Exhibiton, which will be organized this year with the motto “Discover the Future”, will offer an unmissable opportunity for those who want to discover the latest innovations in the sector, establish new business contacts and shape the textile world of the future together. The newest products to be exhibited at ITM 2024 Exhibition, which will bring together more than 1200 domestic and foreign companies; will meet with thousands of qualified buyers. The companies that will attend in the ITM 2024 Exhibiton, where a billion euro business volume will be realized; will have the opportunity to cooperate with the pioneers of the world textile industry.

Visitors to the ITM 2024 Exhibition, where innovations from every field of textile from weaving to knitting, from yarn to digital printing, from finishing to denim will discover innovative, nature-protecting and pioneering technologies in digitalization for a sustainable future. Company owners who will be able to get information from experts about the technologies they will use in their factories; will develop their products and direct their investments.

Global Investors Will Prefer ITM 2024

The textile machinery sector will make a big leap with the latest technologies to be exhibited at ITM 2024 and new investment decisions to be taken. Delegations and global textile investors from many countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, India and Egypt, where textiles are active, will prefer ITM 2024 Exhibition. Thanks to the machine sales and business partnerships of manufacturers from all over the world; the textile machinery sector will gain a great momentum in the world and in Turkey.

Number of Halls Increased at ITM 2024 Exhibition which Attracted Great Interest

Exhibitor companies, which achieved visitor numbers and sales figures above their expectations in the exhibitions they attended in the past years, requested to enlarge their stands for ITM 2024. There has also been a significant increase in the number of companies that attending the ITM 2024 Exhibition for the first time. In line with its goals of expanding the exhibitions, the ITM Team increased the number of halls from 12 to 13 in order to meet the increasing demands of companies and new exhibitors. Thanks to the expanded exhibition area, companies that have enlarged their stands and have the opportunity to take part in the exhibition for the first time will have the chance to exhibit a wider range of products and services.

Sustainable Denim Technologies at ITM 2024

The ‘Denim Technologies Special Section’, which was opened for the first time at ITM 2022-International Textile Machinery Exhibition, which broke records with both exhibitors and visitors from all over the world, attracted great interest from the exhibitors. Denim technology manufacturers, which reached a visitor and sales figure above their expectations at the exhibiton, wanted to expand their presence at ITM 2024. The ‘Denim Technologies Special Section’ was moved to Hall No. 11A, taking into account the demands of machinery and chemical manufacturers such as washing, bleaching, dyeing, cutting, patterning, finishing, drying, drying, ozone used in denim production to be close to the ‘Dye-Finishing’ halls. The ‘Denim Technologies Special Section’, which will enable companies in the denim sector to introduce their sustainable innovations and latest technologies to the whole world, will guide buyers and brands looking for reliable information on sustainable products.

Get Your ITM 2024 Online Invitation at Advantageous Prices, Enter the Exhibition Out of Turn!

The online invitation system that allows visitors to easily enter the ITM 2024 Exhibition has been opened. Those who do not want to miss this great meeting will be able to register online by clicking on the e-invitation link at www.itmexhibition.com. After filling out the visitor information form, the e-invitation will be sent to the applicant by e-mail. With this e-invitation, our visitors will be able to get their badge at the entrance of the fairground and enter the ITM 2024 Exhibition out of turn.

ITM 2024 Prepares to Break New Records

Thousands of visitors from Europe, Central Asia and Arab countries, especially Turkic Republics, will visit ITM 2024 Exhibition to be informed about the latest trends in textile machinery. After the ITM 2022 Exhibition with 102 countries, 1280 companies and 64,500 professional visitors, ITM 2024 will break new records with the number of exhibitors and visitors

Posted: February 20, 2024

Source: ITM 2024 International Textile Machinery Exhibition