The Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC) at Catawba Valley Community College Is Accepting Applications For Business Incubator

CONOVER, NC — January 4, 2024 — The Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC) at Catawba Valley Community College is now accepting applications for its onsite business incubator in Conover, NC. The MSC business incubator is available to new businesses and extensions of existing businesses interested in making a product in the United States.

In addition to manufacturing space, tenants in the MSC business incubator receive technical support, office space, shared meeting space, administrative support, high-speed internet, and access to MSC testing and product development services. The MSC specializes in supporting companies in the textile field, but previous incubator companies have successfully started companies in a variety of industries. “We’re proud to have supported startups through our business incubator and to see the jobs they have generated, as well as the positive impact they’ve had in our community,” said MSC Director Jeff Neuville. “We look forward to helping entrepreneurs start more US manufacturing companies and continuing to build a strong domestic manufacturing base.”

To learn more about the MSC Incubator, visit www.manufacturingsolutionscenter.org. The MSC’s mission is to support US manufacturers and to create and retain US manufacturing jobs.

Posted: January 4, 2024

Source: The Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC)