Introducing Pindler’s Exclusive Dreamweaver Collection: A Kaleidoscope Of Color And Design

MOORPARK, Calif. — December 7, 2023 — Pindler is delighted to unveil the Dreamweaver Collection, a spectacular addition to our range of offerings. This exquisite collection showcases four distinctive and easy-to-use multicolored, geometric woven fabrics that are set to captivate and inspire.

The Dreamweaver Collection is more than just fabric; it’s an artistic masterpiece. Each fabric within this collection is meticulously crafted with plush and textural yarns, delivering an explosion of color and visual intrigue. The scale of the designs varies, from small, all-over patterns to captivating mid-scale designs, ensuring their seamless integration into any room setting or making them the perfect focal point to tie the room together.

What truly sets the Dreamweaver Collection apart is its diverse palette of colorations. From vibrant blues and oranges that exude energy to rich reds and soft pinks that bring a touch of elegance, this dynamic collection offers a wide spectrum of color options. It is a harmonious assortment of bold and colorful designs that add life and character to any interior space.

Pindler has a rich history of providing top-tier textiles to designers and the Dreamweaver Collection is another testament to their commitment to excellence and innovation. With its stunning range of colors and patterns, the Dreamweaver Collection is sure to breathe new life into interior design projects and inspire creativity.

The Dreamweaver Collection is available online, as well as at Pindler’s 16 corporate showrooms and seven agent showrooms across the U.S., and two agent showrooms in Canada. For more information, visit https://www.pindler.com/contact/showrooms.

Posted: December 7, 2023

Source: Pindler