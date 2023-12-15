Get Your Yellow Ducks In A Row: Dive Into Colorful Confidence With AATCC’s Chlorine Test Control Fabric

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — December 15, 2023 — AATCC, a not-for-profit association serving textile professionals since 1921, invites industry partners to “get their ducks in a row” with the launch of a new Chlorine Test Control Fabric for use with TM 162 Colorfastness to Water, Chlorinated Pool.

This sunny yellow control fabric, reminiscent of rubber ducks drifting across clear blue pool water, enables testing laboratories to evaluate color change when textiles are exposed to chlorinated swimming pool conditions.

Proper use of the control fabric serves as a quality control check to confirm required testing conditions are met. The cheery yellow control fabric undergoes processing and evaluation alongside a test specimen. By verifying the expected color change on the control, laboratories can ensure compliance to TM 162.

The release of this new tool upholds AATCC’s longstanding commitment to advocate for industry transparency, reproducibility, and continuous improvement. For over 100 years, AATCC has developed definitive standard methods and materials that enable objective evaluation of textile performance. The association encourages professionals to leverage these resources to support product claims, optimize processes, and make informed decisions backed by science-based data.

To purchase the Chlorine Test Control Fabric, visit https://members.aatcc.org/store/chlorine-1/3842/.

Posted: December 15, 2023

Source: AATCC